RAG vs. fine-tuning

RAG plugs an LLM into stores of current, private data that would otherwise be inaccessible to it. RAG models can return more accurate answers with the added context of internal data than they otherwise would be able to without it.

A fine-tuned model typically outperforms its corresponding base model, such as GPT-3 or GPT-4, when applying its training with domain-specific data. The fine-tuned LLM has a better understanding of the specific domain and its terminology, allowing it to generate accurate responses.

Without continual access to new data, large language models stagnate. Modern LLMs are massive neural networks requiring huge data sets and computational resources to train. Even the largest LLM vendors, such as Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, periodically retrain their models—which makes any LLM near-instantly obsolete the moment it’s released into the wild.

When models can’t learn from new data, they often hallucinate or confabulate: a phenomenon that occurs when gen AI models “make up” answers to questions they cannot definitively answer. Generative AI models use complex statistical algorithms to predict answers to user queries. If a user asks something the AI can’t easily find within its training data set, the best it can do is guess.