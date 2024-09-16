Once the data has been ingested, the data framework needs to transform and organize the data into a structure that can be retrieved by the LLM. Data indexes structure the data into representations that LLMs can use. LlamaIndex offers several different index types that are complementary to the application’s querying strategy, including: a vector store index, a summary index and a knowledge graph index.

Once the data has been loaded and indexed, the data can be stored. LlamaIndex supports many vector stores that vary in architecture, complexity and cost. By default, LlamaIndex stores all indexed data only in memory.

Vector store index

The vector store index is commonly used in LLM applications following the RAG pattern because it excels at handling natural language queries. Retrieval accuracy from natural language queries depends on semantic search, or search based on meaning rather than keyword matching.7 Semantic search is enabled by converting input data into vector embeddings. A vector embedding is a numerical representation of the semantics of the data that the LLM can process. The mathematical relationship between vector embeddings allows LLMs to retrieve data based on the meaning of the query terms for more context-rich responses.

The `VectorStoreIndex` takes the data collections or `Document` objects and splits them into `Node`s which are atomic units of data that represents a “chunk” of the source data (`Document`). Once the data collection is split into chunks, vector embeddings of each chunk of data are created. The integrated data is now in a format that the LLM can run queries over. These vector indexes can be stored to avoid reindexing. The simplest way to store data is to persist it to disk, but LlamaIndex integrates with multiple vector databases and embedding models.8

To search embeddings, the user query is first converted into a vector embedding. Next, a mathematical process is used to rank all embeddings based on their semantic similarity to the query.

The vector store index uses top-k semantic retrieval to return the most similar embeddings as their corresponding chunks of text. LlamaIndex is designed to facilitate the creation and management of large-scale indexes for efficient information retrieval.