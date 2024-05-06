How to scale AI in your organization

Using AI at scale has moved beyond digital native companies to various industries such as manufacturing, finance and healthcare. As companies accelerate their adoption of AI technologies, they are progressing from isolated AI projects to full digital transformation, implementing AI systems across multiple departments and business processes.

Common AI projects include modernizing data collection and management as well as automating and streamlining IT service management (AIOps). In addition, generative AI—AI that can create original content—is transforming high-volume work and boosting productivity. This includes modernizing code, automating workflows and using AI-powered chatbots to reinvent customer experience and service.

AI is most valuable when deeply woven into the fabric of an organization's operations. However, scaling AI presents distinct challenges that go beyond deploying one or two models into production.

As AI implementation expands across an enterprise, the risks and complexities grow, including potential performance degradation and limited visibility into AI model behavior. As generative AI proliferates, data volume continues to expand exponentially. Organizations must take advantage of this data to train, test and refine AI, but they must prioritize governance and security as they do so.

For this reason, organizations committed to AI scaling need to invest in key enablers such as feature stores, code assets and machine learning operations (MLOps). These help to effectively manage AI applications across various business functions.

MLOps aims to establish best practices and tools for rapid, safe and efficient AI development, deployment and adaptability. It is the foundation for successful AI scalability, and requires strategic investments in processes, people and tools to enhance speed-to-market while maintaining control over deployment.

By adopting MLOps, businesses can navigate the challenges of scaling AI and unlock its full potential to drive sustainable, data-driven innovation and growth. Also, using AI platforms such as cloud services and large language models (LLMs) through application programming interfaces (APIs) can democratize access to AI and ease the demand for specialized talent.

Companies must adopt an open and trusted technology architecture, ideally based on a hybrid cloud infrastructure, to scale AI securely across multiple IT environments. This architecture supports AI models that can be used across the organization, promoting secure and efficient collaboration between various business units.



Successful AI scaling requires a holistic enterprise transformation. This means innovating with AI as the primary focus and recognizing that AI impacts—and is fundamental to—the entire business, including product innovation, business operations, technical operations, as well as people and culture.