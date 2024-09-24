Constitutional AI2 is a set of AI ethics and safety principles created by AI startup Anthropic. When designing Claude, Anthropic sourced input from approximately 1,000 people, asking them to vote on and suggest rules for ethical generative AI operation and responsible AI use. The final assembly of rules formed the basis of Claude’s training process.

The first three rules of Constitutional AI are:

Choose the response that is the least dangerous or hateful.

Choose the response that is as reliable, honest, and close to the truth as possible.

Choose the response that best conveys clear intentions.

Where other models have their content reviewed by human trainers in a process called reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), Claude’s was trained with RLHF as well as a second AI model. Reinforcement learning from AI feedback (RLAIF) tasked the “trainer” model with comparing Claude’s behavior against Constitutional AI and correcting it accordingly.