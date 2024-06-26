What is a flowchart?

Industrial engineers Frank and Lillian Gilbreth first introduced the concept of flowcharts to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in 1921 with their Flow Process Chart. Their presentation, entitled Process Charts: First Steps in Finding the One Best Way to Do Work, laid the groundwork for the role of flowcharts in workflow optimization.

Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, other engineers further honed the concept of the flowchart and improved its efficacy as a tool. In 1947, the ASME released a standardized set of common flowchart symbols based on the Gilbreths’ original work.

The 1990s saw the arrival of Unified Modeling Language (UML) activity diagrams—digital flowcharts created with specialized UML-based flowchart software. UML was created in the 1990s to standardize common flowchart symbols.

In 2005, the Business Process Management Initiative (BPMI) codified the concept of business process modeling and notation (BPMN). This common modeling language visually depicts business processes to remove the ambiguities of textual descriptions. Today, online flowchart makers such as Lucidchart and Miro are widely available and include flowchart templates to streamline the creation process.