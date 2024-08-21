What is Business Process Analysis?

Business process analysis (BPA) is an approach to analyzing business operation processes. It is a detailed, multi-step examination of each part of a process to identify what is working well in your current process, what needs to be improved and how any necessary improvements can best be made. There are different business process analysis methods, but all apply the underlying principle that optimized systems generate better overall business results.
Common desired outcomes of BPA are greater cost savings, increased revenue and better business engagement. For instance, you might use BPA to analyze customer engagement and where there are downturns, blocks or unexpectedly low conversions. Business process analysis can also reveal what in your business operations or policies creates low employee engagement.
There might be a little confusion about the difference between business process analysis (BPA) and business analysis (BA). These are related areas of business process management but are not the same. BPA focuses on specific process analysis and business process modeling. BA, on the other hand, is applied to the greater business operation landscape. BA focuses on the analysis of other areas, such as financial forecasting, cost analysis, budgets, hiring and cuts.
The overarching benefit of business process analysis (BPA) is optimized, daily functionality across your business operations that strategically aligns with your business goals and decision making.
For SME businesses, BPA can create the following improvements:
There are two predominant philosophies that guide business process analysis (BPA) methodology:
Six Sigma is a five- to seven-step methodology that most businesses today use to analyze efficiencies and restraints. Lean Six Sigma differs slightly in that it is a combination of the Six Sigma approach and Lean philosophy. It’s a collaborative approach that focuses on eliminating tasks and resources that don’t provide defined value.
You’ll gain a sense of how a business process analysis is executed when you consider the detailed-nature intrinsic to every step.
In general, BPA follows this structure:
If you’ve recently adopted new technology that’s being underutilized, or if you have recurring turnover in one area of your business, business process analysis (BPA) is a useful tool to uncover the reasons for these outcomes and then to set process improvements in place.
Your business goals determine where and how you implement business process analysis. Organizations that value employee and company-wide problem-solving and process improvement as a core part of their culture set a foundation for better morale, lower turnover and better customer experience. So, whether you apply business process analysis tools informally, or you formally audit processes quarterly or annually, it should be a fundamental part of your business function.
Business process analysis begins with analyzing as-is processes. Business process mapping is a common tool used in BPA. It is an important visual resource and document to draw upon for your analysis. Using the documentation and insights gained from the analysis, your organization can then create a business process improvement plan. Business improvement plans will typically generate new business process models, using flowcharts, with improved process flows.
Keep in mind, business process analysis relates solely to your business operation processes. It is not the method of analyzing areas of business that aren’t specifically process-related. Process analysis in business is its own defined discipline. It is a guide for optimizing every operational area of your business.
Examples of BPA include the following:
In process analysis, analysts use diagrams to define input and output points, tasks sequences and what processes are sub-processes nested under main processes.
Analysts also use software to map and create workflows. This includes software that automates business process analysis (BPA) and enables organizations to apply end-to-end process modeling to map when a process starts and determine when it ends.
Process modeling and process mapping tools are integral to BPA. Organizations use business process model notation (BPMN) diagramming and supplier, input, process, output, customer (SIPOC) model diagramming as two workflow solutions for better operations. These visual tools are an excellent way to show changes in a process. They can be used as a “before and after” visual guide to train employees, for instance, or to map every process improvement back to your key business goals.
You might be wondering at this point, who in an organization is responsible for BPA, given roles, resources and skill sets?
Certainly, resources can be limited for SMEs. Working with an outside business analyst consultant might be the most viable route.
At the enterprise level, businesses employ business process analysts and process architects to perform business process analysis. These are different terms for similar roles. Both of these roles might work with business architects or work with executives and division leads.
In addition, business process analysis relies on the expertise of subject matter experts. These might include a number of employees, stakeholders and consultants, such as analysts, data scientists, quants, IT, administrators and employees who are closely aligned to a process.
Currently, hyperautomation is considered one of the highest priorities across enterprise businesses. Gartner has forecasted that the industry will reach USD 600 billion by 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com). Hyperautomation steadily decreases the amount of human intervention for a fully automated, responsive process — or a smart process.
Your organization may want to consider specific questions to move toward automated processes:
Business process analysis (BPA) can help your organization create a documented, mapped path to integrating automated processes and moving toward a goal of hyperautomation. As an example, moving from a hybrid to fully automated customer chatbot support is one way service centers lower costs and optimize customer support with hyperautomation.
How do SMEs best apply business process analysis (BPA) to start?
First, target mission-critical processes with the highest business impact. Then, consider mapping a process for automation.
Next, standardize automation documentation — as well as process documentation — across departments and your organization.
For instance, IT can use BPA to map the process for software security protocols for various roles, which enables your organization to better manage onboarding and scaling as a result.
