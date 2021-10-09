What is hyperautomation?

Hyperautomation in healthcare

The healthcare industry can benefit from hyperautomation, providing a better patient experience, stronger bottom line, and more accurate data. Hyperautomation is used to automate billing cycles, customer communication and collection. It can also address patient record management, collecting and collating data, and providing useful output for more accurate treatment plans.

Hyperautomation is also often used to ensure compliance with regulations, which is critical to the viability and success of any healthcare organization. It can also be used to manage drug inventory and procurement, and schedule staff and other resources. The uses for hyperautomation in the healthcare industry are endless, and the benefits can provide improvements for the organization, partners, and patients. Read our healthcare case study here.

Supply chain

The pandemic has greatly affected the ability to receive materials in a timely fashion, and low staffing levels have resulted in process delay, creating logistical challenge at best.

Using RPA, inventory stock checks can occur 24x7, ensuring that a current view of inventory levels and product availability is accessible at all times. In addition to inventory checks, RPA can be used for procurement, pricing, billing, quote request, follow-up and data input, and system maintenance and repair. Removing the dependency on manual intervention for repetitive processes, hyperautomation can increase speed, efficiency and accuracy. Read our supply chain case study with Inter Aduaneira here.

Banking and finance

Banking and finance industries are under constant pressure to reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and provide a more available and more personal customer experience.

Hyperautomation can provide staff members with higher data quality so they can more effectively use business process management (BPM) to provide customers with information that enables them to make more informed decisions. Hyperautomation also provides the back-end efficiencies that support 24x7 availability of online banking and finance applications, and the regulations and reporting that it requires. Both banking and finance industries involve large volumes of data, which can be cumbersome to manage. Hyperautomation streamlines the tasks involved, making the processes quicker, more consistent, and less prone to error. Some more specific examples from Gartner (link resides outside ibm.com) include:

Airbus SE used AI-based hyperautomation to read expense receipts and match them against accepted vendors and expenses to spot anomalies and learn over time. This decreased the average time between submission and approval of an expense report from a couple weeks to a few days, and reduced reviewers’ workloads by more than half.

Equinix, Inc. uses computer vision technology to automate accounts payable processes. The team uses AI-based optical character recognition technology to extract data from PDF-based vendor invoices, leaving the team to handle only exceptions and data extractions with low statistical confidence. This frees up over 14,000 hours per year for the finance team, increasing its focus on higher-value tasks.

Both the banking and finance industries are also subject to many regulations and compliance requirements. Hyperautomation has transformed many of their core processes, which enables them to meet these requirements with greater efficiency and at a lower cost.

Retail

The retail industry is ripe with opportunities for automation. E-commerce has a stronghold on order processing with more people than ever ordering online and utilizing loyalty programs. AI-assisted hyperautomation can streamline front-end processes such as targeted marketing through ad placement in social media and targeted email marketing, loyalty recognition online, facial recognition when a customer enters a store, and more.

Hyperautomation can reduce costs and improve the efficiency and accuracy of back-end retail processes affecting procurement, billing, supplier management, inventory, and transportation.

In addition, hyperautomation has been used to track and analyze criteria in the marketplace such as competitive pricing and customer feedback, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making which drives revenue and profitability.