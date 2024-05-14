For decades, state healthcare programs relied on large legacy Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) to support core functions. To address the growing cost and complexity involved in maintaining and updating these platforms, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) established guidelines to shift programs toward a new approach to IT—one focused on modular, interoperable solutions.

With more than 30 years as a consultant to state healthcare agencies and extensive experience as a systems integrator, Deloitte was uniquely qualified to help organizations meet the challenges of modernization. Offering the insight, industry knowledge and breadth of integration skills required to deliver a highly effective new Medicaid enterprise solution, the company sought a proven technology leader to help develop the platform.