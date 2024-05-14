Inter Aduaneira, a Brazilian international trade consultancy, was looking for ways to streamline operations and improve the services it offers. The company was founded in 1996 and it, along with its several intermediaries, used analog methods to help customers track worldwide shipments of goods. Its expertise includes having a thorough understanding of the complex bureaucracies, legal affairs and accounting rules of individual countries around the world.

Tracking shipments was often difficult due to the manual processes and the extensive documentation required. The data entry process was time-consuming, prone to error and lacked robust security. There are several organizations involved in every import or export transaction, and each adds data to documents such as commercial invoices, packing lists, bills of lading and others. Because this data is often not in a digital format, it must be manually consolidated. “In foreign trade,” says Breno Palhares, Inter Aduaneira co-founder and the CEO of the spinoff company Axxin, “data entry mistakes mean high fines and undelivered goods.”

The company itself was unable to tap into the innovation within its workforce. Inter Aduaneira realized that future success lay in the hands and minds of its employees. The Inter Aduaneira IT department began investigating what it would take to create a technology solution to replace all manual processes.