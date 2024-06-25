What is business process modeling and notation (BPMN)?

Originally developed by the Business Process Management Initiative (BPMI), BPMN is a precise, graphical notation for documenting business processes. It resolves the ambiguities of textual process specifications by visually depicting the sequence of business activities and information flows needed to complete a specific process. In recent years, BPMN is increasingly referred to as business process model and notation.

The Object Management Group (OMG) has maintained BPMN since 2005. This open consortium helps ensure that business process diagrams can be easily exchanged in a standardized format across different modeling tools. The goal of process modeling notation is to help organizations model ways to improve efficiency, account for new circumstances or gain a competitive advantage.

BPMN 2.0 is part of the OMG “triple crown” of process improvement standards, which also includes case management model notation (CMMN) and decision model notation (DMN). The standards differ from the unified modeling language (UML) used in software design. OMG’s BPMN 2.0.1 specification has been published as International Standard ISO/IEC 19510:2013.