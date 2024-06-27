What is process modeling?

Event logs and process mining are essential business process modeling tools that underpin modern business process modeling techniques.

Most enterprise IT systems maintain event logs. These event logs are digital records that automatically track state changes and activities, known as events, within the system. Anything that happens within a system can be an event. Here are some common event examples:

A user logs in.

A user updates a record.

A user submits a form.

Information is transferred between systems.

Event logs track both the occurrence of events and information surrounding these events, such as the device performing an activity and how long the activity takes. Event logs act as the inputs during the production of process models.

Process mining is the application of a data-mining algorithm to all of this event log data. The algorithm identifies trends in the data and uses the results of its analysis to generate a visual representation of the process flow within the system.

This visual representation is the process model. Depending on the process targeted for modeling, process-mining algorithms can be applied to a single system, multiple systems or entire technological ecosystems and departments.