Process Mining vs. Process Modeling vs. Process Mapping: What’s the Difference?

Every business is, ultimately, a collection of business processes. Processes power the creation of new products, facilitate the delivery of services, enforce company policies, maintain compliance and ensure the organization is, at all times, moving toward its overarching goals.

Each business process is a complex set of interconnected and interdependent activities that work in tandem to drive a particular business outcome. Employee performance reviews, marketing activities, content creation, software development and sales are all common types of business processes. To ensure these processes are working as intended, businesses need a way to easily define, analyze, adjust and oversee each workflow.

Organizations have developed methods to transform these abstract workflows into concrete, comprehensive pictures that illustrate the inner workings of each process. These methods include process mining, process modeling and process mapping. While each technique helps an enterprise manage, optimize, and automate processes, they do so in slightly different ways.