Process Mining vs. Process Modeling vs. Process Mapping: What’s the Difference?

Every business is, ultimately, a collection of business processes. Processes power the creation of new products, facilitate the delivery of services, enforce company policies, maintain compliance and ensure the organization is, at all times, moving toward its overarching goals.
Each business process is a complex set of interconnected and interdependent activities that work in tandem to drive a particular business outcome. Employee performance reviews, marketing activities, content creation, software development and sales are all common types of business processes. To ensure these processes are working as intended, businesses need a way to easily define, analyze, adjust and oversee each workflow.
Organizations have developed methods to transform these abstract workflows into concrete, comprehensive pictures that illustrate the inner workings of each process. These methods include process mining, process modeling and process mapping. While each technique helps an enterprise manage, optimize, and automate processes, they do so in slightly different ways.
Process mining is a form of business process management that helps organizations discover, assess and improve workflows. In process mining, an algorithm is applied to the event log of an IT system, such as a customer relationship management (CRM) or accounting software. The algorithm uncovers trends in the event log data and uses those trends to construct a process model, which visualizes the workflows occurring within these systems. Process mining algorithms can also be used to enhance existing process models, compare process models to actual workflow instances and simulate process changes.
The key benefit of process mining is the data it provides. It helps enterprises use event log data to guide resource allocation, workflow optimization, automation initiatives and other critical business decisions.
A process model is a visual representation of a workflow, produced by applying data-mining algorithms to event log data. Process models offer quantitative, objective illustrations of business processes. These models contain a wealth of workflow data, including events, a log of who owns or initiates those events, paths taken within the workflow, timelines of each step, success rates and more. Process modeling can be understood as a subcomponent of process mining — specifically, the stage at which the algorithm uses event log data to generate a workflow model.
The key benefit of process modeling is that it paints a picture of processes as they exist, rather than how the enterprise may think they exist. By leveraging event log data, process-mining algorithms create quantitative models that offer previously unobtainable levels of transparency into organizational workflows.
Like process modeling, process mapping refers to the creation of a visual representation of a business process. However, while a process model is data-driven and quantitative, a process map is subjective and qualitative. Process mapping typically begins with a business analyst or strategist holding workshops and interviews with the people involved in a target process. The analyst or strategist then uses the information they’ve collected to create a process map, either by hand or with a process-mapping software.
The key benefit of process mapping is that it visualizes workflows in a more human-focused way. Instead of capturing objective metrics, process maps primarily describe how various people and teams within a business are involved in a given process.
Note: Both process models and process maps represent processes visually, but they are not interchangeable. Instead, they highlight different aspects of the same workflows. Process models are more quantitative, while process maps are more qualitative.
Consider an enterprise looking for increased clarity into its organization-wide procurement process. When would it be appropriate to use process mining, process modeling, or process mapping?
For the most comprehensive view of the procurement process, the enterprise would use a combination of all three — process modeling to capture quantitative data, process mapping to capture qualitative data and process mining to pinpoint opportunities for improvement:
Process mining makes a science out of business process management — but certain prerequisites must be met before it can be applied:
Process modeling is useful for furnishing enterprises with more objective views of the workflows that power their operations. However, there are some types of data these models cannot capture:
Process mapping is a fast and flexible way to generate broad overviews of processes, but maps can sometimes be inaccurate because they rely on qualitative reports from employees:
Business automation can’t be achieved without a clear understanding of business processes. In other words, an enterprise must know precisely what happens in a workflow before it can effectively automate any of the steps. Process mining, modeling and mapping techniques deliver quantitative and qualitative data that grants a business unparalleled transparency into workflows. With comprehensive views of their existing processes, enterprises can undertake large-scale automation efforts with ease.
