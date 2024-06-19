What is an entity relationship diagram?

Business analysts and database engineers use ER diagrams as data modeling tools to assess the scope of the databases their organizations need, then plan out how the data will be stored.

ERDs inform the software engineering portion of a database project by laying out the requirements for the information systems architecture and database structure. In the three-schema approach to software engineering for database management systems (DBMS), the ERD is the conceptual tier.

Data integration is a complex data engineering process consisting of many moving parts. An ERD can help data engineers conceptualize the overall system and reduce the potential for errors.