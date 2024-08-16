What is no-code?

It uses visual interfaces and drag-and-drop tools that enable non-technical users to build functional software with little to no programming knowledge.

The power of no-code development lies in its ability to democratize software creation and empower line of business users to quickly develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. For example, consider a marketing team that is looking to build a customer survey app. Using a no-code platform, they can assemble the app in hours instead of weeks by dragging and dropping modules such as question fields, buttons and data collection tools onto a visual canvas.

No-code platforms use drag-and-drop interfaces, visual workflows and pre-built components to enable non-technical users (also known as citizen developers or business technologists) to design, build, test and launch custom solutions without involving IT.

This rapid application development approach accelerates the prototyping and deployment of applications, enabling companies to test ideas and implement solutions at unprecedented speeds. It promotes quick responses to market needs, reduces development costs and the burden on IT teams and frees up technical resources for more complex projects. As a result, businesses can innovate faster and adapt more efficiently to changing demands.

No-code development reshapes the technology landscape by putting development tools in the hands of business users with limited technical skills. Industry analyst Gartner forecasts that 70% of new applications will be developed with low-code/no-code technologies by 2025, up from less than 25% in 2020.

This shift fosters a culture of innovation across all organizational levels, from marketing to operations. As companies face mounting pressure to digitize workflows and automate processes, no-code platforms offer a scalable, cost-effective solution. These tools help business leaders meet their digital transformation goals without the need for extensive coding expertise or additional technical resources.