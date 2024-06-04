What is procurement?

Procurement refers to how companies obtain the goods and services they need for business operations. Effective procurement is crucial for organizations to ensure that they have the right resources to operate efficiently and meet their objectives. Procurement involves a series of steps including:

- Identifying the needs of the business

- Sourcing reliable suppliers

- Negotiating contracts

- Managing relationships with the suppliers

- Maintaining records of every step

Because streamlining these processes can increase profitability, the goal of procurement is to obtain the necessary products or services at the best possible value while also balancing factors such as quality and delivery time. It’s an ongoing process—many companies conduct periodic QA checks and performance analyses, the results of which can lead to supplier contract renegotiations or a search for alternative suppliers.

In a smaller company, procurement might be handled by one person. Larger companies often have a procurement department that is led by a chief procurement officer who oversees the processes. Effective communication and collaboration among various stakeholders, including procurement professionals, legal, and finance teams and end-users, are necessary for successful procurement outcomes.

For example, a partnership between procurement and finance allows the finance team to better understand how selecting the right goods and services can maximize profit. Leading to more accurate budgeting and projections. Internal business partnering on tech modernization is often essential to ensure continuous improvement and implement technologies that benefit procurement, finance and accounting, and supply chain operators. Together, they can optimize their end to end workflow with trusted data, AI-led insights, and automation. Adherence to ethical standards is crucial throughout the procurement process. Legal standards must be followed as well, ensuring ethical practices, mitigating risks and safeguarding the integrity of the organization’s operations.

The types of products and services a procurement team acquires are diverse and depends on the organization’s mission and needs. Examples include supplies, office equipment, furniture, raw materials for manufacturing, machinery, facilities, contract workers, recruitment services, travel-related services, marketing materials and more.