Home
AI Procurement Solutions
Unlock new levels of efficiency, cost savings and resiliency with IBM’s unmatched consulting expertise and AI-powered agents. With artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of your procurement strategy, your business can stay ahead of potential challenges and thrive in an ever-changing landscape without sacrificing compliance or agility.
Secure long-term success by combining the strengths of advisory services and AI solutions for resilient operating models, sustainability and large capital project procurement to help your organization drive growth.
Simplify agent creation with IBM's frameworks, tools and methods, including prebuilt skills, agent designs, low-code builders and modular components for streamlined procurement and automation.
Achieve tangible results through the co-creation and deployment of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) use cases to empower teams to harness the full potential of AI through workforce enablement.
Eliminate the need to rip and replace your existing systems, seamless integration into more than 80 leading enterprise applications helps ensure a smooth transition to AI-powered productivity and collaboration at scale.
Transform your procurement processes and boost your team's efficiency with automation and gen AI powered by IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate.
Unlock the power of AI-driven procurement with purpose-built AI assistants and agents, and IBM’s unmatched consulting expertise.
Optimize your supply chain, procurement and manufacturing operations through intelligent workflows and AI-driven insights.
See how IBM has helped clients streamline their procurement processes with AI technologies.
Coca-Cola achieved more than USD 40 million in cost savings and avoidance from improved category management and smarter sourcing.
D&B Ask Procurement powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate accelerated the discovery and analysis of supplier risks and opportunities using AI.
Iberdrola built more sustainable procurement processes and boosted supply chain efficiency by moving to SAP Ariba, with the help of IBM Consulting®.
IBM Supply Chain delivered superior customer experience by enabling greater operational visibility and accelerated the speed of decision-making with a real-time, single view of their supply chain.
Ready to enhance productivity? IBM watsonx Orchestrate can bring your procurement teams to the next level.
Transforming procurement with intelligent workflows enables procurement professionals to onboard suppliers 10 times faster.
Achieve a higher level of innovation and risk management by infusing AI and automation into supply chain workflows, such as asset lifecycle management, ESG goals and more.