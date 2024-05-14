Moving its procurement processes to SAP Ariba has enabled Iberdrola to reduce the risk associated with supplier spend and boost procurement efficiency. Today, Iberdrola runs over 9,000 sourcing projects and manages relationships with more than 20,000 suppliers using SAP Ariba. Already, 4,000 users regularly engage with the solution—a figure that is expected to grow as Iberdrola rolls out SAP Ariba across more business units.

Barquin comments: “SAP Ariba will help us reduce the risk of Iberdrola employees overspending or making purchases with unvetted suppliers. We will achieve this by using SAP Ariba to build guided buying protocols and by creating catalogs of pre-approved products and services from our suppliers—a capability that we didn’t have with our previous solution. So far, we’ve rolled out new catalogs and guided buying for our IT department, and we plan to launch a further 200 catalogs for all other departments within Iberdrola.”

With guided buying protocols and catalogs of pre-approved products and services, Iberdrola can ensure that each department makes purchases at a unified price, and according to the correct contract conditions. This new feature also provides the company with detailed data on all purchases, fees and contract terms—information that Iberdrola can use to strike even more cost-effective supplier agreements in the future.

Zumárraga adds: “Because all our procurement contracts are now conducted in SAP Ariba, we’ve eliminated the need for our procurement teams to finalize agreements via email. The intuitive user interface of SAP Ariba helps our procurement department to work more efficiently and provides our team of over 250 buyers with much more detailed data to drive even smarter purchasing decisions. What’s more, using SAP Ariba ensures that best-practice is baked into all of our procurement and purchasing decisions.”

He continues: “By embracing SAP cloud technology to support our procurement activities, we’ve gained much more flexibility and scalability, while also freeing Iberdrola from the cost and maintenance burden of running on-premises systems. Assisted by IBM, the move to a SaaS procurement solution alone has helped us to achieve significant savings, and we hope to see further improvements as we work to continue increasing the efficiency of our procurement activities.”

Leveraging the API-connectivity of SAP Ariba, Iberdrola worked with IBM to implement a third-party solution that helps the company score suppliers on their commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate governance.

“Integrating SAP Ariba with our supplier sustainability scoring tool gives us a detailed view of the environmental impact of our supply chain,” explains Zumárraga. “Using this information, we can make sure that all of our suppliers are as equally committed to environmental sustainability as we are, and that they stay on track to meet our 2022 target.”

He continues: “For suppliers that don’t meet our sustainability objectives initially, we will use our scoring tool to provide them with a clear set of actions they can take to improve the sustainability of their business model. This way we can incentivize positive change, not just within Iberdrola but across the energy sector as a whole.”

Looking ahead, Iberdrola is exploring the possibility of using IBM Watson® technology to conduct detailed tail-spend analysis to unlock new savings, and has completed a proof of concept for its UK operations. Using IBM Watson and related IBM AI capabilities, Iberdrola has identified the potential for significant additional procurement savings. Similarly, the company is working with IBM to discover how it can further increase efficiency across its supply chain by expanding the use of robotic process automation in SAP Ariba, removing manual work and increasing efficiency across its procurement processes.

Zumárraga concludes: “We’re looking forward to deepening our partnership with IBM and SAP as we double-down on our commitment to providing affordable and clean energy to more people across the globe. With IBM and SAP at our side, we are even better placed to play a key part in building a more sustainable world for future generations.”