What is Mistral AI?

Mistral AI was cofounded in April 2023 by Arthur Mensch, formerly of Google DeepMind, alongside Guillaume Lample and Timothée Lacroix, formerly of Meta AI. The cofounders, who originally met while studying at École Polytechnique in the suburbs of Paris, named their company after the strong north westerly wind that blows from southern France into the Mediterranean. By valuation, the French company was the largest AI startup in Europe and the largest outside of the San Francisco Bay Area, as of June 2024.1

At DeepMind, Mensch was one of the lead authors of the seminal paper, “Training compute-optimal large language models” (link resides outside ibm.com). The paper, and the “Chinchilla” model introduced therein, explored scaling laws for LLMs and introduced several highly influential discoveries regarding the relationship between model size, training data, efficiency and performance for autoregressive language models. At Meta, Lacroix and Lample were among the researchers behind the original LLaMa models.

The cofounders’ combined expertise in efficiency and LLM development has yielded an array of mostly open source models whose performance often matches that of significantly larger LLMs. Among the European company’s most notable early contributions to the development of generative AI were innovations in sparse mixture of experts (MoE) models.

Its stated mission involves a “strong commitment to open, portable and customizable solutions, and an extreme focus on shipping the most advanced technology in limited time.”