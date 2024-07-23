Meta releases new Llama 3.1 models, including highly anticipated 405B parameter variant

On Tuesday, July 23, Meta announced the launch of the Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual large language models (LLMs). Llama 3.1 comprises both pretrained and instruction-tuned text in/text out open source generative AI models in sizes of 8B, 70B and—for the first time—405B parameters.

The instruction-tuned Llama 3.1-405B, which figures to be the largest and most powerful open source language model available today and competitive with the best proprietary models on the market, will be available on IBM® watsonx.ai™ today where it can be deployed on the IBM cloud, in a hybrid cloud environment or on-premises.

The Llama 3.1 release follows the April 18 launch of Llama 3 models. In the accompanying launch announcement, Meta stated that “[their] goal in the near future is to make Llama 3 multilingual and multimodal, have longer context, and continue to improve overall performance across LLM capabilities such as reasoning and coding.”

Today’s launch of Llama 3.1 demonstrates significant progress toward that goal, from dramatically increased context length to expanded tool use and multilingual capabilities.