Public Preview Now available
With an easy-to-use flows engine in watsonx.ai, developers of all skill levels can create advanced generative AI applications for enterprise use. It simplifies the integration of Large Language Models (LLMs) with enterprise data, to help developers create generative AI flows with ease. With pre-built AI flows for tasks like Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Summarization, developers can quickly deploy AI-driven applications and seamlessly integrate them into their existing projects and architectures.
Build ready-to-use generative AI flows with the capability for customization and creation of new flows through an intuitive flow language, application developers and data scientists are equipped to easily construct AI applications that are both secure and high-performing.
Built with evaluation, debugging, and monitoring capabilities, flows engine in watsonx.ai is an all-in-one developer tool to help bring generative AI applications from Proof of Concept to production quickly.
Accelerate the realization of AI benefits for businesses by providing developers with comprehensive tools to enhance application quality and reduce deployment timelines, ensuring a quicker return on AI investments.
Leverage out-of-the-box, high-performance generative AI flows that effortlessly connect with your enterprise data and business environment.
Tailor and construct custom generative AI flows with intuitive flow language that meet your unique enterprise requirements. Flows are implemented using a declarative and streamlined approach.
Transition your generative AI applications from concept to production with confidence using a full suite of evaluation, debugging, and monitoring tools.
An extensive library of code examples, video tutorials and documentation, built for the community and their needs, ensuring that developers can succeed.
"We’re very excited about transforming and accelerating our business and our clients’ businesses with generative AI. One of our initiatives is building an application that uses a complex RAG pattern. Leveraging flows engine in watsonx.ai, in private preview, has enabled us to see how we could accelerate our development efforts and simplify our work to customize the RAG pipeline based on our unique business needs. Taking an API-first approach could allow us to rapidly iterate and explore new patterns. It could also help us reduce the technological debt of having to maintain complex custom code."
-Andy Frankel, Executive, SIA Innovations Inc.
“It's a perfect match. By combining flows engine in watsonx.ai’s RAG capabilities with Aporia's advanced Guardrails, AI teams can deliver GenAI applications to production faster and safer than ever before.”
-Liran Hason, Co-founder & CEO, Aporia Technologies, Inc.
Try the newest flows engine capability that’s designed to empower you to build enterprise AI applications effortlessly - available for public preview. Be sure to checkout our enterprise AI studio with a foundation model library - watsonx.ai.