"We’re very excited about transforming and accelerating our business and our clients’ businesses with generative AI. One of our initiatives is building an application that uses a complex RAG pattern. Leveraging flows engine in watsonx.ai, in private preview, has enabled us to see how we could accelerate our development efforts and simplify our work to customize the RAG pipeline based on our unique business needs. Taking an API-first approach could allow us to rapidly iterate and explore new patterns. It could also help us reduce the technological debt of having to maintain complex custom code."

-Andy Frankel, Executive, SIA Innovations Inc.