Mistral AI’s next-generation flagship LLM, Mistral Large 2, is now available in IBM watsonx™

On Wednesday, 24 July 2024, Mistral AI announced the release of Mistral Large 2, an advanced multilingual large language model (LLM) that “vastly outperforms” the previous version of Mistral Large released in February of this year. The new and improved model offers exciting advances over its predecessor in code generation, mathematics, reasoning, instruction following, function calling and support for a wide array of languages.

Mistral Large 2 was released under the Mistral Research License, allowing open usage and modification for research and noncommercial purposes. While commercial usage entailing self-deployment requires contacting Mistral AI to request a Mistral Commercial License, Mistral Large 2 is now readily available for commercial deployment in IBM® watsonx™.

Mistral Large 2 now replaces Mistral Large in the watsonx foundation model catalog with no increase in pricing, reflecting IBM’s commitment to providing clients with the latest and greatest open models available on the market.