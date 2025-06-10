What is Agent Communication Protocol (ACP)?

With ACP, originally introduced by IBM’s BeeAI, AI agents can collaborate freely across teams, frameworks, technologies and organizations. It’s a universal protocol that transforms the fragmented landscape of today’s AI agents into interconnected teammates and this open standard unlocks new levels of interoperability, reuse and scale. As the next step following the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for tool and data access, ACP defines how agents operate and communicate.1



For context, an AI agent is a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It performs them by designing its workflow and by using available tools. Multi-agent systems consist of multiple AI agents working collectively to perform tasks on behalf of a user or another system.



As an AI agent communication standard with open governance, ACP allows artificial intelligence agents to communicate across different frameworks and technology stacks. From taking in user queries in the form of natural language to performing a series of actions, AI agents perform better when provided with communication protocols. These protocols relay this information between tools, other agents and ultimately, to the user.

AI agent communication refers to how artificial intelligence agents interact with each other, humans or external systems to exchange information, make decisions and complete tasks. This communication is especially important in multi-agent systems, where multiple AI agents collaborate, and in human-AI interaction.

ACP is part of a growing ecosystem, including BeeAI. The following are some key features and you can read more about the core concepts and details in the official documentation.