As AI agents become more sophisticated and autonomous, understanding their behavior, performance and decision-making processes is critical for ensuring reliability and governance. AgentOps, the practice of monitoring, observing and managing AI agents in production, provides the visibility needed to build trustworthy agentic AI systems.

This tutorial provides a step-by-step guide to setting up and using IBM Telemetry with watsonx Orchestrate® Developer Edition to monitor and govern AI agents. You’ll learn how to enable observability for AI agents and analyze their behavior in depth, from individual LLM calls to complete multistep workflows.

By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be able to: