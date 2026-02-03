AI agents and RevOps

Revenue operations (RevOps) is a critical function for modern businesses, unifying sales, marketing, customer success and sometimes finance teams around shared revenue goals. AI agents, which proactively optimize processes by leveraging real-time data, are uniquely suited to work with RevOps teams. These autonomous software systems offer valuable automation and intelligence capabilities across the entire revenue lifecycle—and have begun to transform RevOps in recent years.

RevOps as a field developed in the early 2000s to provide a single source of truth across siloed go-to-market (GTM) operations teams. Rather than managing revenue processes through a scattered series of spreadsheets and enablement decks working in isolation, a unified revenue team allowed organizations to align business strategy and data across the entire customer lifecycle.

These consolidated teams generally out-perform those using other models: According to Garnter, 75% of high-growth companies will adopt RevOps processes in 2026.