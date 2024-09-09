What is customer churn?

Eliminating churn is an important task given how high customer acquisition costs can be. According to McKinsey (link resides outside of IBM.com)1, replacing the value of one lost customer can require the acquisition of three new customers. So companies should do whatever they can to reduce churn and retain those customers.

Churn affects B2B and B2C businesses slightly differently. There tends to be a higher churn rate in B2C businesses than B2B for a couple of reasons.

First, B2C customers do not need to get approval from a boss to start or finish a subscription, so they are more likely to impulse buy and impulse quit. Second, subscriptions are also likely to be cheaper, which means it’s easier to leave one service and start another.

On the other hand, B2B churn is often more impactful for those businesses.

Modern B2B companies either sell products or services. The former is often a one-time fee for an individual product. For those who sell software-as-a-service solutions, that is, SaaS companies, they can charge customers multiple times during the year for access to the service. The latter depends on their customers (subscribers) paying a monthly recurring revenue.

B2B businesses likely have fewer potential customers, or a more stringent sales pipeline. That’s because B2B businesses serve a specific set of customers, whereas most consumers need certain B2C products regularly (for example, groceries, household goods, bank services).

As such, customer churn has a greater impact on B2B businesses, especially if they provide products or services at a high price tag to a more select group of customers.

Increased churn can demoralize executives and employees, creating worry about their jobs and the vitality of the company. Because new customer acquisition is often time-consuming and expensive, it can distract companies from focusing on serving their existing customers, thus creating a cyclical effect.

That is one example of how losing customers can create exponential or cyclical churn. Another is by word of mouth. If one customer talks to other customers about how unsatisfied they were with a company’s products that might lead to more cancellations creating even greater churn.