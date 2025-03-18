What is AI agent memory?

Researchers categorize agentic memory in much the same way that psychologists categorize human memory. The influential Cognitive Architectures for Language Agents (CoALA) paper1 from a team at Princeton University describes different types of memory as:

Short-term memory

Short-term memory (STM) enables an AI agent to remember recent inputs for immediate decision-making. This type of memory is useful in conversational AI, where maintaining context across multiple exchanges is required.



For example, a chatbot that remembers previous messages within a session can provide coherent responses instead of treating each user input in isolation, improving user experience. For example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT retains chat history within a single session, helping to ensure smoother and more context-aware conversations.

STM is typically implemented using a rolling buffer or a context window, which holds a limited amount of recent data before being overwritten. While this approach improves continuity in short interactions, it does not retain information beyond the session, making it unsuitable for long-term personalization or learning.

Long-term memory

Long-term memory (LTM) allows AI agents to store and recall information across different sessions, making them more personalized and intelligent over time.



Unlike short-term memory, LTM is designed for permanent storage, often implemented using databases, knowledge graphs or vector embeddings. This type of memory is crucial for AI applications that require historical knowledge, such as personalized assistants and recommendation systems.



For example, an AI-powered customer support agent can remember previous interactions with a user and tailor responses accordingly, improving the overall customer experience.

One of the most effective techniques for implementing LTM is retrieval augmented generation (RAG), where the agent fetches relevant information from a stored knowledge base to enhance its responses.

Episodic memory

Episodic memory allows AI agents to recall specific past experiences, similar to how humans remember individual events. This type of memory is useful for case-based reasoning, where an AI learns from past events to make better decisions in the future.



Episodic memory is often implemented by logging key events, actions and their outcomes in a structured format that the agent can access when making decisions.



For example, an AI-powered financial advisor might remember a user's past investment choices and use that history to provide better recommendations. This memory type is also essential in robotics and autonomous systems, where an agent must recall past actions to navigate efficiently.

Semantic memory

Semantic memory is responsible for storing structured factual knowledge that an AI agent can retrieve and use for reasoning. Unlike episodic memory, which deals with specific events, semantic memory contains generalized information such as facts, definitions and rules.



AI agents typically implement semantic memory using knowledge bases, symbolic AI or vector embeddings, allowing them to process and retrieve relevant information efficiently. This type of memory is used in real-world applications that require domain expertise, such as legal AI assistants, medical diagnostic tools and enterprise knowledge management systems.



For example, an AI legal assistant can use its knowledge base to retrieve case precedents and provide accurate legal advice.

Procedural memory

Procedural memory in AI agents refers to the ability to store and recall skills, rules and learned behaviors that enable an agent to perform tasks automatically without explicit reasoning each time.



It is inspired by human procedural memory, which allows people to perform actions such as riding a bike or typing without consciously thinking about each step. In AI, procedural memory helps agents improve efficiency by automating complex sequences of actions based on prior experiences.

AI agents learn sequences of actions through training, often using reinforcement learning to optimize performance over time. By storing task-related procedures, AI agents can reduce computation time and respond faster to specific tasks without reprocessing data from scratch.