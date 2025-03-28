What is AI agent learning?

Machine learning (ML) forms the backbone of the various types of AI agent learning. It enables agents to identify patterns, make predictions and improve performance based on data.



The three primary machine learning techniques used in AI agents are supervised learning, unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning. More specifically, these are deep learning techniques that use complex neural networks with many layers to process vast amounts of data and learn intricate patterns.

Supervised learning

Supervised learning involves training machine learning algorithms on labeled datasets, where each input corresponds to a known output. The agent uses this information to build predictive models.



For example, AI chatbots can be trained on customer service conversations and corresponding resolutions to provide predicted responses. This approach is widely applied in image recognition, speech-to-text processing and medical diagnostics.

Transfer learning allows AI agents to use knowledge acquired from one task and apply it to another. For instance, a large language model (LLM) trained on a general dataset can be fine-tuned for a specific domain, such as legal or medical text processing.

Unsupervised learning

In contrast, unsupervised learning allows AI agents to perform data analysis on unlabeled data to find patterns and structures without human oversight.



This method is useful in tasks such as clustering customer behavior to improve marketing strategies, anomaly detection in cybersecurity and recommendation systems such as those used by streaming services.

Self-supervised learning uses unsupervised learning for tasks that conventionally require supervised learning. Rather than relying on labeled datasets for supervisory signals, self-supervised AI models generate implicit labels from unstructured data.



Self-supervised learning is useful in fields such as computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), which require large amounts of labeled training data.

Reinforcement learning

Reinforcement learning is a machine learning process that focuses on decision-making workflows in autonomous agents. It addresses sequential decision-making processes in uncertain environments.

In contrast to supervised learning, reinforcement learning does not use labeled examples of correct or incorrect behavior. However, reinforcement learning also differs from unsupervised learning in that reinforcement learning learns by trial-and-error and reward function rather than by extracting information of hidden patterns.



Reinforcement learning is also distinct from self-supervised learning because it does not produce pseudo labels or measure against a ground truth—it is not a classification method but an action learner.

AI agents using reinforcement learning operate through a trial-and-error process, where they take actions within an environment, observe the outcomes and adjust their strategies accordingly. The learning process involves defining a policy that maps states to actions, optimizing for long-term cumulative rewards rather than immediate gains.



Over time, the agent refines its decision-making capabilities through repeated interactions, gradually improving its ability to perform complex tasks effectively. This approach is beneficial in dynamic environments where predefined rules might not be sufficient for optimal performance.

Autonomous vehicles use reinforcement learning to learn optimal driving behaviors. Through trial and error, the AI improves its ability to navigate roads, avoid obstacles and make real-time driving decisions. AI-powered chatbots improve their conversational abilities by learning from user interactions and optimizing responses to enhance engagement.

Continuous learning

Continuous learning in AI agents refers to the ability of an artificial intelligence system to learn and adapt over time, incorporating new data and experiences without forgetting previous knowledge.



Unlike traditional machine learning, which typically involves training on a fixed dataset, continuous learning enables the AI to update its models continuously as it encounters new information or changes in its environment. This allows the agent to improve its performance in real time, adapting to new patterns, evolving situations and dynamic conditions.

Continuous learning is important in real-world applications where data is constantly changing and the AI must stay up to date with new inputs to remain effective. It helps prevent "catastrophic forgetting," where the model forgets old knowledge when learning new information and helps ensure that the system can handle an ever-evolving set of tasks and challenges.

Multiagent learning and collaboration

One of the benefits of AI agents is that they can work together. In multiagent architectures, AI agents learn through collaboration and competition. In cooperative learning, agents share knowledge to achieve a common goal, as seen in swarm robotics.



However, competitive learning occurs when agents refine their strategies by competing in adversarial settings, such as financial trading AI.

Imagine a network of AI agents working to improve patient care, streamline workflows, promote adherence to ethical considerations and optimize resource allocation in a hospital network.



In these multiagent frameworks, sometimes a more advanced learning agent equipped with generative AI (gen AI) oversees simpler reflexive or goal-based agents. In this use case, each agent could represent a different role or task within the healthcare system, and they would collaborate and share information to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency.