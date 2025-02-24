What is agentic AI?

Agentic systems have many advantages over their generative predecessors, which are limited by the information contained in the datasets upon which models are trained.

Autonomous

The most important advancement of agentic systems is that they allow for autonomy to perform tasks without constant human oversight. Agentic systems can maintain long-term goals, manage multistep problem-solving tasks and track progress over time.

Proactive

Agentic systems provide the flexibility of LLMs, which can generate responses or actions based on nuanced, context-dependent understanding, with the structured, deterministic and reliable features of traditional programming. This approach allows agents to “think” and “do” in a more human-like fashion.

LLMs by themselves can’t directly interact with external tools or databases or set up systems to monitor and collect data in real time, but agents can. Agents can search the web, call application programming interfaces (APIs) and query databases, then use this information to make decisions and take actions.

Specialized

Agents can specialize in specific tasks. Some agents are simple, performing a single repetitive task reliably. Others can use perception and draw on memory to solve more complex problems. An agentic architecture might consist of a “conductor” model powered by an LLM that oversees tasks and decisions and supervises other, simpler agents. Such architectures are ideal for sequential workflows but are vulnerable to bottlenecks. Other architectures are more horizontal, with agents working in harmony as equals in a decentralized fashion, but this architecture can be slower than a vertical hierarchy. Different AI applications demand different architectures.

Adaptable

Agents can learn from their experiences, take in feedback and adjust their behavior. With the right guardrails, agentic systems can improve continuously. Multiagent systems possess the scalability to eventually handle broadly scoped initiatives.

Intuitive

Because agentic systems are powered by LLMs, users can engage with them with natural language prompts. This means that entire software interfaces—think of the many tabs, dropdowns, charts, sliders, pop-ups and other UI elements involved in the SaaS platform of one’s choice—can be replaced by simple language or voice commands. Theoretically, any software user experience can now be reduced to “talking” with an agent, who can fetch the information one needs and take action based on that information. This productivity benefit can barely be overstated, when one considers the time it takes for workers to learn and master new interfaces and tools.