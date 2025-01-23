What is AI orchestration?

In addition to AI models and AI agents, AI systems also include computational resources, data stores, and the data flows and pipelines that transmit data across an organization. Many AI systems connect models with tools through application programming interfaces (APIs).

Effective AI orchestration streamlines the end-to-end AI lifecycle at every stage. Orchestration platforms automate AI workflows, track progress toward task completion, manage resource usage, monitor data flow and memory and handle failure events.

As large language models (LLMs) and generative AI (gen AI) become more popular, organizations are implementing LLM orchestration techniques to build and maintain more capable chatbots and other AI apps.

With a unified AI system, enterprises benefit from greater efficiency, scalability, responsiveness and effectiveness.