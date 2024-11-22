What is a data flow diagram (DFD)?

A data flow diagram uses graphical symbols to illustrate the paths, processes and storage repositories for data from the point it enters a system until it exits. This visual model helps professionals identify ways to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of existing systems and processes, and create new ones.

For example, a DFD of an insurance claim process would visualize how a claim is:

Submitted by a customer. Processed and evaluated by the insurance company. Reviewed or investigated by an adjuster. Denied or paid out to the policyholder.

Analysts can examine the DFD to reveal bottlenecks in the process, detect areas where fraud is likely to occur, help stakeholders understand the process and make design improvements.