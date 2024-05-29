What is fraud detection?

Credit card fraud: One of the most common use cases for fraud detection. Credit card fraud occurs when an unauthorized user obtains someone else’s credit card information and uses it to purchase goods or services or withdraw funds. Often, the authorized card user discovers the theft and is issued a chargeback. The merchant loses both the product or service and the purchase cost, and the issuing bank might levy a chargeback fee.

Account takeovers: This type of fraud can be the result of identity theft, hacking or a successful phishing email. A criminal obtains the login credentials of a user account and uses that account to make fraudulent transactions. Targets include bank accounts, online merchants, payment vendors, government services and online gambling sites.

Payment fraud: An umbrella term for fraudulent transactions that were conducted by using stolen or counterfeit payment information. Fraudsters might use fake checks, hijacked electronic fund transfers, stolen credit card information or fake user accounts to commit payment fraud.

Money laundering: Money laundering is the process of “washing” illegally obtained funds so they can be used for legitimate purposes, with no way to trace the funds back to their criminal source. Fraudsters often use money laundering to conceal the money they have stolen from fraudulent transactions.

Insider fraud: Anyone within an organization that is familiar with its IT systems, processes, data and security protocols could be an insider threat. Employees, contractors, business partners and vendors might commit insider fraud for monetary gain or intellectual property theft.