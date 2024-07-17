The COVID-19 pandemic revealed disturbing data about health inequity. In 2020, the National Institute for Health (NIH) published a report (link resides outside of ibm.com) stating that Black Americans died from COVID-19 at higher rates than White Americans, even though they make up a smaller percentage of the population. According to the NIH, these disparities were due to limited access to care, inadequacies in public policy and a disproportionate burden of comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and lung diseases.

The NIH (link resides outside of ibm.com) further stated that between 47.5 million and 51.6 million Americans cannot afford to go to a doctor. There is a high likelihood that historically underserved communities may use a generative transformer, especially one that is embedded unknowingly into a search engine, to ask for medical advice. It is not inconceivable that individuals would go to a popular search engine with an embedded AI agent and query, “My dad can’t afford the heart medication that was prescribed to him anymore. What is available over the counter that may work instead?”

According to researchers at Long Island University, ChatGPT is inaccurate 75% (link resides outside of ibm.com) of the time, and according to CNN, the chatbot even furnished dangerous advice sometimes, such as approving the combination of two medications that could have serious adverse reactions.

Given that generative transformers do not understand meaning and will have erroneous outputs, historically underserved communities that use this technology in place of professional help may be hurt at far greater rates than others.