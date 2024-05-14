Conversational assistants were not as ubiquitous or advanced as they are now when Humana began this journey in 2016, but the company recognized the profound promise of AI in customer care. Humana chose to work with IBM Watson®, the industry leader in enterprise AI, and began a collaboration with IBM® Data and AI Expert Labs & Learning (DAELL). After a three-month proof of concept (POC), Humana and IBM began development of what became the Provider Services Conversational Voice Agent with Watson. The solution combines multiple Watson applications in a single conversational assistant, run on IBM Cloud®, while the watsonx™ Assistant for Voice runs on premises at Humana.

Humana’s Voice Agent with Watson provides a faster, friendlier and more consistent way for administrative staff at healthcare providers to access pre-service, medical eligibility, verification, authorization and referral information without the need to speak with a live agent. The solution relies on AI to understand the intent of a provider’s call, verify they are permitted to access the system and member information, and then determine how best to provide the information requested.

The Voice Assistant uses significant speech customization with seven language models and two acoustic models, each targeted to a specific type of user input collected by Humana. Through speech customization training, the solution achieves an average of 90%–95% sentence error rate accuracy level on the significant data inputs. The implementation handles several sub-intents within the major groupings of eligibility, benefits, claims, authorization and referrals, enabling Humana to quickly answer questions that were never answerable before. In the previous IVR system, a request for “benefits” could lead to a seven-page fax. Now, the Watson solution is able to respond with a specific “point” benefit, such as, “the co-pay for chiropractic visits is USD 100.”