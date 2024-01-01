Adoption of healthcare technology and digital reinvention have accelerated in recent years.
IBM helps drive transformation in the healthcare industry with a smarter architecture, modernized core systems, adoption of open standards and scaled data value.
IBM® watsonx Assistant™ AI healthcare chatbots are built on machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) models. We design secure platform experiences for data and artificial intelligence needs across enterprise, which helps streamline various tasks, from answering phones to analyzing population health trends (and likely, applications yet to be considered) in real time.
IBM's advanced healthcare technology solutions are helping improve competitive advantage and healthcare experience, and IT services are helping with digital transformation and implementations at scale.
Generative AI provides opportunities and functionalities to help reduce human error, assist medical professionals and staff, and provide patient services 24/7. Artificial intelligence technologies can be implemented in various departments of healthcare organizations such as Information Security, IT, customer service, marketing, procurement, product development, sales and supply chain. IBM's clients in the healthcare industry include service providers such as hospitals, health systems, and payers like government agencies and private health insurers across the world.
Disrupting healthcare responsibly: applying design and insights to rethink the way we deliver care
Use IBM watsonx.ai or build your own machine learning models to transform healthcare services with a great user experience.
Make better point-of-care decisions with cloud solutions for the healthcare ecosystem, using deep industry expertise and HIPAA-enabled and GxP-enabled data sets.
Harness the data, tools and tech that make great customer experience possible. Get support in workflow optimization with end-to-end IT solutions and services.
Drive dynamic business outcomes by ensuring application and infrastructure performance, and build the future of healthcare.
Readily access healthcare data faster, smarter and more affordably, for fast and reliable decision making processes.
Protect the healthcare data, patient data and business processes that run on devices connected to your network and used by clinicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals.
Increasing cybersecurity preparedness and resilience for the sake of patient care, with enhanced security services and support to block real time would-be threats.
Protecting the health of Providence's cloud and hybrid environment and maintained the resilience of its critical applications, with great decision support to migrate to cloud.
Reducing costly pre-service calls and improving the provider experience with conversational AI to help build a productive digital health conversation system.
Implementing a digital facilities management solution to streamline processes for better customer, staff and patient experiences, using healthcare IT from IBM.
Using observability to support delivery of mental health services and improve patient outcomes.
Utilizing IBM® watsonx.ai™ technology to enhance patient-centered care delivery by serving over 700 additional patients weekly, and experiencing a 6% drop in missed appointments for some patients.
How can a healthcare provider improve its data governance strategy, especially considering the ripple effect of small changes? Data lineage can help.
Find 5 key steps to make sure generative AI supports the communities it serves.
See how IBM and Cleveland Clinic unveil the first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research.
IBM has developed a comprehensive strategy and approach to guide our healthcare clients in driving value through real end-to-end digital transformation, bringing the best of the market together with our differentiated technology and consulting capabilities.
Artificial intelligence is being used in healthcare for everything from answering patient questions to assisting with surgeries and developing new pharmaceuticals. Learn how AI might be used to benefit staff and patients.
Navigate uncertainty, adapt to changing conditions and workflows, and embrace future opportunities with healthcare technology solutions.
