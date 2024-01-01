Adoption of healthcare technology and digital reinvention have accelerated in recent years.

IBM helps drive transformation in the healthcare industry with a smarter architecture, modernized core systems, adoption of open standards and scaled data value.

IBM® watsonx Assistant™ AI healthcare chatbots are built on machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) models. We design secure platform experiences for data and artificial intelligence needs across enterprise, which helps streamline various tasks, from answering phones to analyzing population health trends (and likely, applications yet to be considered) in real time.

IBM's advanced healthcare technology solutions are helping improve competitive advantage and healthcare experience, and IT services are helping with digital transformation and implementations at scale.

Generative AI provides opportunities and functionalities to help reduce human error, assist medical professionals and staff, and provide patient services 24/7. Artificial intelligence technologies can be implemented in various departments of healthcare organizations such as Information Security, IT, customer service, marketing, procurement, product development, sales and supply chain. IBM's clients in the healthcare industry include service providers such as hospitals, health systems, and payers like government agencies and private health insurers across the world.