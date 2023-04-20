Generative AI has numerous transformative use cases across the life sciences value chain.
IBM's AI technologies and consulting services for the life sciences sector enable accelerated product development and product launches, drive digital reinvention, help build resilient and sustainable supply chains, and help optimize commercial strategy, go-to-market and market access. IBM life sciences consulting services offer solutions and technologies that help advance initiatives, and optimize the business lifecycle and pharma value chain.
Our clients in the life sciences industry span regions including North America, and Europe, and include pharmaceutical companies, large drug multinationals, biopharmaceutical firms, life science research and clinical diagnostics and many more.
Generative AI technologies and consulting services can been used to drive innovation across many life sciences industry sectors such as information security, biotech, supply chain, sales, procurement, product development including research of therapeutic areas, patient medical devices and other diagnostic machines, customer service including digital health, marketing, human resources and finance.
Learn how adopting security AI and automation can cut breach costs.
Explore healthcare solutions
Unlock the value of your life sciences data and transform your organization with readily built, custom AI applications. Manage all data sources and accelerate responsible AI workflows—all on one platform.
Grow and transform your life sciences business, corporate strategy, business processes and bring your digital transformation strategy to life.
See how Quantum computing adoption can revolutionize life sciences research, development and clinical trials, so that you can launch new products and enhance your market access.
Build resilient and sustainable life sciences supply chains with IBM technology, enabling intelligent, end-to-end global supply chain visibility and transparency.
Connect your sustainability strategy with day-to-day operations to embed sustainability into your digital transformation, in line with global life sciences trends.
Employ IBM data and identity-centric security controls and expertise across AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum. With IBM Guardium, get visibility, compliance and protection throughout the data security lifecycle, and protect your track records.
See how biotech company, Moderna, and IBM explored Quantum Computing and generative AI for mRNA Science.
Watch Pfizer discuss mission-critical SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems.
Learn how Johnson & Johnson leverages AI-based skills inference to create a future-ready workforce.
Learn how GlaxoSmithKline launched 16 virtual assistants in 10 months with watsonx Assistant.
See how the FDA is piloting blockchain for the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Read PNNL's transformational story of scientific research.
Explore perspectives on the future in quantum compute in biotech.
IBM helps deploy AI in a responsible and trustworthy manner across several functions in healthcare system.
Read about the role of AWS and cloud security in life sciences.
As life sciences organizations rethink their business models to serve a variety of strategic goals, AI will play an increasingly important role in all of them.
Navigate uncertainty, adapt to changing conditions and workflows, and embrace future opportunities with life science technology solutions.
Contact IBM Consulting to learn more about transforming your life sciences business, operations and technologies.
Get the latest in technology, business and thought leadership.
Receive topic notifications via email.