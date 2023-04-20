Generative AI has numerous transformative use cases across the life sciences value chain.

IBM's AI technologies and consulting services for the life sciences sector enable accelerated product development and product launches, drive digital reinvention, help build resilient and sustainable supply chains, and help optimize commercial strategy, go-to-market and market access. IBM life sciences consulting services offer solutions and technologies that help advance initiatives, and optimize the business lifecycle and pharma value chain.

Our clients in the life sciences industry span regions including North America, and Europe, and include pharmaceutical companies, large drug multinationals, biopharmaceutical firms, life science research and clinical diagnostics and many more.

Generative AI technologies and consulting services can been used to drive innovation across many life sciences industry sectors such as information security, biotech, supply chain, sales, procurement, product development including research of therapeutic areas, patient medical devices and other diagnostic machines, customer service including digital health, marketing, human resources and finance.