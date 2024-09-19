Strengthening cybersecurity in life sciences with IBM and AWS

While AWS is focused on providing clients with world-class security services and solutions aimed at strengthening organizational security posture, IBM Consulting is focused on helping clients leverage these building blocks and guiding businesses on their AWS journey, keeping their needs as the north star. IBM is working with clients to help create the optimal cloud security posture, leveraging a combination of AWS offerings and other security tools available in the market, in line with IBM Consulting’s broad experience and customers’ organizational security policies.



IBM is a Premier Consulting Partner for AWS, with over 19,000 AWS-certified professionals across the globe, 16 service validations and 15 AWS competencies. IBM is also the launch partner for the AWS Security Competency (link resides outside ibm.com) across all newly announced security categories, becoming the fastest Global GSI to secure more AWS competencies and certifications among Top-16 AWS Premier GSIs within 18 months.

At re:Invent 2022, IBM Consulting was awarded the Global Innovation Partner of the Year and the GSI Partner of the Year for Latin America (link resides outside ibm.com), cementing clients’ and AWS trust in IBM Consulting as a trusted partner of choice when it comes to AWS. IBM is also a Level 1 MSSP Competency Partner, Premier Consulting Partner, Advanced Technology Competency Partner and ISV Accelerate Partner for AWS. Whether clients are moving to AWS Cloud or already operating AWS Cloud, IBM Security offers a comprehensive combination of solutions and expert services around AWS to help develop, implement, and scale a security strategy, eliminate roadblocks, and accelerate time to market.



When it comes to migration to AWS, IBM’s Secure AWS Foundation (SAF), a cornerstone of the cloud platform, embeds a secure-by-design cloud strategy early in the migration plan, helping keep the business confident in cloud migration while establishing security as a cloud enabler, not an inhibitor. SAF defines and deploys an optimal security architecture, using industry-focused, pre-built patterns and templates that meet compliance needs and establish secure landing zones. The solution automates security enforcement, ensuring that when new workloads spin up, they adhere to enterprise security policies. SAF delivers many benefits, including accelerating deployment from months to weeks, reducing security deployment costs by 75% and speeding cloud migration by 40%.



For example, when a major distributor of healthcare products and services (with a presence in 32 countries and serving more than one million clients across the globe) approached IBM Consulting to transform their threat management process and optimize it across their expanded AWS hybrid environment, IBM Security Consulting deployed and delivered a hybrid security solution to deliver 75% faster time to threat detection and remediation.

IBM Security Consulting practice helped the customer solve the following challenges:

Lack of adequately skilled in-house security staff

Compliance with data protection regulations

The need to secure a remote workforce due to the pandemic

Improved security support for rapid M&A cycles, contributing to infrastructure complexity

IBM was able to help deliver tangible organizational benefits, including a 50% increase in coverage of security incidents in the cloud, reduced customer complexity and cost to operationalize cybersecurity threat management, and reduced risk across the IT landscape.

IBM Consulting Services for AWS Cloud is working closely with AWS and leveraging AWS AI ML services to help clients maintain a secure posture. For example, Amazon Comprehend Medical can help detect Personal Health Information (PHI) in a body of text, which can be used to redact application logs, discharge summaries, contact center agent notes and other patient-related data sources. Amazon Textract can be leveraged to extract printed text, handwriting and data from any document or image and then passed into Amazon Comprehend Medical for redaction. Amazon Macie, a machine learning-enabled data security service, can be leveraged to protect your sensitive data by running targeted scans against sensitive data stored on Amazon S3.



Given the rise of AI, ChatGPT and Web3.0, over the next several years, we anticipate machine learning will play a major role in augmenting security engineers’ capabilities, helping them to create more secure architectures and applications in the cloud. In this hybrid, increasingly complex environment, AWS services like Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Detective, Amazon CodeGuru and Amazon Macie will continue to lay the groundwork for integration of security and machine learning, helping clients with intelligent recommendations at scale.

The business value of partnering with IBM Consulting and AWS

IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 highlights and quantifies the threats and business value of not partnering with IBM and AWS on security and threat concerns. Some of the benefits of deploying IBM and AWS security approaches and assets include the following: