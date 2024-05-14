Amid the increasing proliferation of counterfeit, falsified or substandard prescription medications, the US government passed the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) with the aim of protecting patients. It’s rooted in the idea that transparency—the ability to accurately trace prescription meds throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain—is essential to preserving its integrity.

Just as important is the idea that all the major players in the pharmaceutical ecosystem—manufacturers, wholesalers and dispensaries, as well as regulators—need a way to share information collaboratively to make it happen. Prompted by the challenge of multiple industry segments needing to cooperate to address DSCSA, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) sought to create a centralized digital hub that would bridge the interoperability gaps between their systems, thus making compliance with DSCSA faster and easier.