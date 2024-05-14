Bio-Rad chose IBM Consulting™ to assist with the strategy and implementation of its new sales and operations planning platform. Not only was IBM a longtime collaborator but it also had deep, cross-industry experience in supply chain management processes and platforms.

For its sales and operations planning platforms, Bio-Rad selected the RapidResponse platform from IBM Business Partner Kinaxis Inc. The cloud-based platform had an excellent reputation as well as life science planning capabilities that included shelf-life planning—essential for reducing the amount of scrap due to product expiration.

Throughout the process, the three companies worked together as one team. Bio-Rad provided the business and organizational knowledge, Kinaxis the platform expertise and IBM the strategic guidance and implementation collaboration.

To build upon Bio-Rad’s initial strategy, IBM facilitated a series of workshops with company leaders, planners, developers and other stakeholders. The goal was to identify and clarify requirements and to help translate business objectives into tangible results using the Kinaxis platform. In the process the team gathered user input to define the core capabilities the first iteration of the solution would provide.

“IBM brought in case studies and ideas and helped us strategize and navigate the peaks and valleys that go along with the journey,” says Ospina. “Because it’s not easy, right? We’re talking about change management. We’re talking about people with different degrees of embracing the new platform.”

The team started with demand planning in April of 2021. “We’re a demand-driven organization,” say Ospina. “We needed to know what our customers wanted and to have an environment that captured inputs from both business and technological perspectives. We needed that information to get forecasting under control so we could be strategic rather than reactive.”

Using the Agile methodology, the team worked in sprints to achieve the milestones it had set for itself, using an iterative approach to development that included internal and user testing. Along the way, it gathered feedback from key stakeholders, adding user stories to those Bio-Rad had already collected, for a total of more than 75 each for demand and supply planning.

The team went live with demand planning core functionality in October 2021 and continued to refine the implementation through the beginning of 2022. Next up was supply planning. “We used a similar process to the one we used for demand planning,” says Steven Caron, Associate IT Director at Bio-Rad. “There were several headwinds working against us on the supply planning front. The build was much more complex and had many additional requirements.”

“In June 2022 we ran a big workshop with supply chain leaders from Europe to ensure our decisions around the new system had worldwide backing,” says Ospina. “We showed them the draft of the project blueprint, then incorporated their feedback into our plan. IBM was there side-by-side with us, capturing detailed requirements and clarifying questions.”

“Coming out of the pandemic, there were enormous disruptions in the supply chain,” he continues. “Planners had to work around material shortages, seeking out alternative suppliers and building plans around the availability of products. IBM was a great partner through all of it—during both the easier and more challenging moments.” Fortunately, the team was able to apply lessons learned during the demand planning phase and launched the supply planning functionality in April of 2022.