Mankind Pharma is one of India’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical manufacturers, offering over 1,000 products in 17 therapeutic areas. As part of its vision to ensure that people from all sections of society have access to affordable, high-quality medicines, the company has expanded its footprint into 34 international markets, including countries in North America, Africa and Asia.

Pramod Gokhale, Group CIO at Mankind Pharma, explains, “Over the past five years, our business has grown from strength to strength. Our medium-term objective is to reach USD 1 billion in annual revenues. Bringing our products to millions more consumers around the world will play an important role in helping us achieve that goal.”



Cash flow and operational costs are key focus areas for Mankind Pharma, and tight control of both is essential to make affordable medicines available to millions of people around the world while protecting margins. To drive efficient operations, the company has relied for more than a decade on SAP ERP solutions to analyze group-wide performance and steer strategic decisions.



“Our business runs on data, and in recent years we’ve seen an explosion in the volume and velocity of our analytics workloads,” Pramod Gokhale continues. “We depend on our SAP solutions to support many of our critical processes, including production planning and inventory management. As time went on, our SAP ERP database swelled to a massive 5 TB, and key reports could take as long as 24 hours to complete.”

