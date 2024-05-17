Testing for colorectal cancer currently requires patients to undergo a colonoscopy, an invasive procedure carried out by clinicians in a hospital setting. With the incidence of colorectal cancer rising, many hospitals in the UK are struggling to keep pace with increased demand for colonoscopies, and waiting lists are growing. For instance, 40% of National Health Service (NHS) patients waited six weeks or more for colonoscopies in 20234—a trend that could continue to worsen.

Most people who attend a hospital for a colonoscopy will not be diagnosed with cancer. This means that the diagnostics pathways in secondary care facilities are unable to make the best use of their resources, as they end up screening a significant proportion of patients who may not have actually needed to undergo a colonoscopy in the first place.

While colonoscopies are traditionally the most accurate way of determining if a patient has colorectal cancer, AI holds the potential to make cancer diagnosis faster, cheaper and less invasive. Informed Genomics—a UK-based genomics pioneer—is on a mission to harness innovations in science and technology to improve cancer diagnostics.

Building on its recent successful launch of an accurate, non-invasive bladder cancer test, Informed Genomics is now turning its attention to improving colorectal cancer diagnosis through a new partnership with CanSense.

Spun out from a research project started at Swansea University, CanSense has combined the power of spectroscopy and AI to develop a quick, inexpensive and non-invasive blood test for colorectal cancer.

“We’re really excited about the potential that the CanSense solution holds to help clinicians deliver more efficient and higher quality care,” explains Simon Davis, CEO of Informed Genomics. “To bring the solution to market and secure regulatory approval, we must ensure that the underlying technology is reliable, robust and transparent.”