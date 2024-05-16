A robust enterprise foundation was crucial for integrating and streamlining business processes and optimizing productivity across Holi Pharma. The company needed to apply transformational technologies and services while harmonizing processes, data and reporting across all departments to stay ahead of competitors and continue its growth. That’s where IBM came in alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the two technology giants began to chip away at the transformation barriers Holi Pharma was encountering. IBM Consulting® helped the company successfully deploy RISE with SAP (link resides outside of ibm.com) to move its mission-critical ERP workloads and processes to AWS cloud.

“With the ever-changing healthcare landscape, we sought expert guidance,” explains Lioe Julius, Head of IT at PYFA Group. “We saw IBM as the major consultant in Indonesia for SAP, their platinum partner. Having experience deploying SAP across various sectors, particularly healthcare, IBM was ideally suited to lead our fast-paced project.”

Julius continues: “By working together with the Indonesian team and tapping into IBM’s internal resources, we can guarantee we’re following best practices and have a wider network of expertise to address any challenges that may arise.”

Julius explains that the migration process ran smoothly. IBM had established dates for downtime with the Holi Pharma team. Moving into AWS was effectively done over three Saturday nights. While there were specific windows of operating downtime—12 hours—IBM made it very clear what preparations were to be done ahead of the planned migration.