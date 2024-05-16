Indonesia’s top pharmaceutical company, PT. Holi Pharma—part of PYFA Group—was facing multiple roadblocks when it came to operating margins and revenue growth. Inconsistencies and lack of data across the organization led to decision-making and implementation bottlenecks. Holi Pharma looked to modernize its IT systems and processes to comply with industry standards. The pharmaceutical company also hoped to improve operating margins and grow revenue.
A robust enterprise foundation was crucial for integrating and streamlining business processes and optimizing productivity across Holi Pharma. The company needed to apply transformational technologies and services while harmonizing processes, data and reporting across all departments to stay ahead of competitors and continue its growth. That’s where IBM came in alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the two technology giants began to chip away at the transformation barriers Holi Pharma was encountering. IBM Consulting® helped the company successfully deploy RISE with SAP (link resides outside of ibm.com) to move its mission-critical ERP workloads and processes to AWS cloud.
“With the ever-changing healthcare landscape, we sought expert guidance,” explains Lioe Julius, Head of IT at PYFA Group. “We saw IBM as the major consultant in Indonesia for SAP, their platinum partner. Having experience deploying SAP across various sectors, particularly healthcare, IBM was ideally suited to lead our fast-paced project.”
Julius continues: “By working together with the Indonesian team and tapping into IBM’s internal resources, we can guarantee we’re following best practices and have a wider network of expertise to address any challenges that may arise.”
Julius explains that the migration process ran smoothly. IBM had established dates for downtime with the Holi Pharma team. Moving into AWS was effectively done over three Saturday nights. While there were specific windows of operating downtime—12 hours—IBM made it very clear what preparations were to be done ahead of the planned migration.
Enabled by RISE with SAP, the combined expertise from the partnership with IBM and AWS has laid a foundation for Holi Pharma to accelerate its transformation. The company has begun ramping up its SAP S/4HANA modernization journey and can share data efficiently among business units, providing decision-makers with precise operational insights. Processes like month-end closings and production planning now occur much faster—closings that once required weeks or longer now finish within 7–10 days—and employees can focus more time on high-value analysis.
By integrating RISE with SAP, Holi Pharma can create a detailed profitability analyses using modules at the segment and product levels. The adaptability within the high-performance computing and storage systems enables IBM and SAP to deploy the RISE with SAP landscape faster, resulting in a much shorter project timeline for the pharmaceutical company. The new integration can also increase Holi Pharma’s competitiveness and help with its profitability.
Julius credits the new system, saying: “Improved data traceability through our new system empowers production planning for efficient collaboration with marketing. Additionally, our AWS infrastructure positions us for strategic growth by enabling comprehensive data analysis and user-driven innovation.”
A subsidiary of PYFA Group, Holi Pharma (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a pharmaceutical company in Cimahi, West Java, Indonesia. The company produces a wide range of medicines from various therapeutic areas in the form of syrups, tablets/caplets, capsules, semi-solid and liquid external drugs. Holi Pharma has more than 150 SKUs of products, including a combination of generic and branded products that include drugs, antibiotics, vitamins and supplements.
