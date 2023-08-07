Optimizing clinical trial site performance: A focus on three AI capabilities

This article, part of the IBM and Pfizer’s series on the application of AI techniques to improve clinical trial performance, focuses on enrollment and real-time forecasting. Additionally, we are looking to explore the ways to increase patient volume, diversity in clinical trial recruitment, and the potential to apply Generative AI and quantum computing. More than ever, companies are finding that managing these interdependent journeys in a holistic and integrated way is essential to their success in achieving change.

Despite advancements in the pharmaceutical industry and biomedical research, delivering drugs to market is still a complex process with tremendous opportunity for improvement. Clinical trials are time-consuming, costly, and largely inefficient for reasons that are out of companies’ control. Efficient clinical trial site selection continues to be a prominent industry-wide challenge. Research conducted by the Tufts Center for Study of Drug Development and presented in 2020 found that 23% of trials fail to achieve planned recruitment timelines; four years later, many of IBM’s clients still share the same struggle. The inability to meet planned recruitment timelines and the failure of certain sites to enroll participants contribute to a substantial monetary impact for pharmaceutical companies that may be relayed to providers and patients in the form of higher costs for medicines and healthcare services. Site selection and recruitment challenges are key cost drivers to IBM’s biopharma clients, with estimates, between $15-25 million annually depending on size of the company and pipeline. This is in line with existing sector benchmarks.

When clinical trials are prematurely discontinued due to trial site underperformance, the research questions remain unanswered and research findings end up not published. Failure to share data and results from randomized clinical trials means a missed opportunity to contribute to systematic reviews and meta-analyses as well as a lack of lesson-sharing with the biopharma community.

As artificial intelligence (AI) establishes its presence in biopharma, integrating it into the clinical trial site selection process and ongoing performance management can help empower companies with invaluable insights into site performance, which may result in accelerated recruitment times, reduced global site footprint, and significant cost savings (Exhibit 1). AI can also empower trial managers and executives with the data to make strategic decisions. In this article, we outline how biopharma companies can potentially harness an AI-driven approach to make informed decisions based on evidence and increase the likelihood of success of a clinical trial site.