What is AgentGPT?

Unlike current iterations of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, AgentGPT lets you create autonomous AI agents that can think, plan, act and adapt toward a user-defined goal, with minimal manual prompting. One feature that makes AgentGPT special is its user-friendly interface, which makes AI agent functionality accessible for all sorts of use cases like research and data gathering, exploratory problem-solving, idea generation, automating repetitive tasks, creating chatbots and more.

AgentGPT is a no-code tool, meaning users do not need to write software or set up a development environment to define a goal, select a model and deploy agents. Templates are provided to help beginners understand how to frame effective goals.

AgentGPT is an open-source project primarily developed by a team at Reworkd AI. The San Francisco-based startup launched the tool in April 2023 and continues to maintain it. In terms of pricing, Reworkd offers a free version as well as a hosted service with paid tiers. The project gained early attention in part because it was open and accessible, with code and documentation available on Github.

It’s worth noting that the “GPT” in AgentGPT stands for generative pretrained transformer, a family of large language models (LLMs) based on a transformer deep learning architecture. It’s called AgentGPT because the GPT is acting as an autonomous agent, not just a chatbot, as in ChatGPT, although both rely on the same OpenAI models under the hood, like GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

AgentGPT should not be confused with other agentic AI tools such as AutoGPT, which is a similar tool that runs on users’ personal machines rather than the web. BabyAGI is another agentic platform that is a more technical, Python-based platform, often used as a foundational tool for developers.