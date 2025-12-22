With the developing landscape of AI agents, some enterprises report hesitancies regarding widespread adoption of these autonomous agents.1 Some challenges include governance, ethics, human-AI collaboration, deployment and scalability. However, building trustworthy AI agents does not need to be complex. With IBM watsonx Orchestrate, these concerns can be mitigated all in one place. In this tutorial, you will learn how to use Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate to build reliable and scalable enterprise-ready agents.
Langflow is a Python-based, open-source framework for building AI agents and other AI applications. Langflow was originally built on LangChain, its parent framework. LangGraph, another platform within the same family, is also used to build agentic systems by using graph-based architectures. What sets Langflow apart is its easy to use, drag-and-drop interface in which users can connect agent components to design personalized workflows or start with the prebuilt templates. As an alternative to this low-code or no-code approach, developers can build custom components and embed step-by-step agent flows into existing application code by using the Langflow API. In this Langflow tutorial, we explore how to build and deploy agents by:
Both approaches correspond to a section of this tutorial. Note, you can also access this tutorial on GitHub.
Let’s begin!
This tutorial requires:
Please note that without these requirements, this tutorial will not be reproducible.
In your terminal, run the following command. You will be prompted to log in to your IBM Cloud account by using your IBMid. If you have several accounts, you will need to select one.
Note: Credentials rejected? You might be a federated user. Log in again using the
You will know that your sign-on was successful upon seeing similar output.
Output:
Note: If you notice that the region is not correct, run
To see your Cloud resources, run
Output:
Next, target the specific resource, by running
This result should be similar in output.
Output:
With IBM Cloud® Code Engine, you can run nearly any containerized workload without managing servers or infrastructure. The platform supports everything from microservices and web apps to batch jobs and event-driven functions. It also offers built-in image creation from your source code. Because all workloads share the same Kubernetes environment, they integrate naturally. Code Engine is designed to keep infrastructure out of your way so you can stay focused on building applications. Installing the Code Engine CLI is our next step. Run the following command in your terminal.
Output:
Great! Now, let’s target a project within Code Engine. First, display the list of projects by running
Output:
A Code Engine project groups entities like applications, jobs and builds. It serves as the unit for managing resources and governing access to those entities. If you do not have any active Code Engine projects, run
To target the specific project, run
Output:
Note: If you experience an error here, ensure that you have targeted the correct environment with
To use Langflow while using the Code Engine CLI, run the following command.
This command can run for several minutes. Do not interfere and allow it to run.
Output:
As the Langflow set up command runs, we can add an environment to interface with our local machine and out SaaS hosted solution.
In a new terminal window, activate a virtual environment in your chosen directory. You can change
Activate the virtual environment with the following command and replace
MacOS/Linux:
Windows:
Now, in your preferred browser, access your IBM Cloud resource list, expand the AI/Machine Learning dropdown and select the active wxO resource. Its name should resemble “Watson Orchestrate-itz,” for example, then copy the URL found in the Credentials window. Keep this page open in your browser as you will need it shortly. In the following command, replace
Output:
When prompted for the wxO API key, return to the resource page that is open in your browser. Do not input the API key located above the URL you copied. Instead, click the Launch watsonx Orchestrate button. Then, click the circular icon with your initials in the upper right corner of the screen and open the Settings. Select the API details tab and click the Generate API key button. Next, input any name and description for your API key and select “Disable the leaked key” in the “Leaked action” section. Most importantly, select “Yes” in the “Session management” section to enable session management for CLI logins and click “Create.” Your API key should appear. Please copy and paste the key in the terminal you were using moments ago to satisfy the request to enter the wxO API key.
Output:
Great! Langflow is now active.
To establish a stable Code Engine environment that does not delete our Langflow application after a fixed timeout period, open your browser once more. Access your IBM Cloud containers overview. You should see your Code Engine project appear as it is most recently created. Open the project. Next, open your Langflow application. In the Configuration tab, open the Resources and scaling component. The only change that we need to make here is to increase the minimum number of instances from 0 to 1. Finally, click the Deploy button to apply this configuration revision.
Once you’ve completed this step, click the Test application button and click the Application URL hyperlink. This action will open our IBM Cloud instance of Langflow.
There are many ways to build a Langflow flow. Either use prebuilt templates or create your own from scratch. In this tutorial, we will explore the latter. To start, click + Blank Flow. This example demonstrates a flow that you can build, but feel free to explore the plethora of components and integrations built into Langflow.
Chat Input - Receives the user input from the chat.
Chat Output - Returns the flow output back to the user in the chat.
Agent - Uses a large language model (LLM) integration to respond to user input and can be connected to several tools.2
MCP Tools - Connects to a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and exposes the MCP server’s functions as tools for agents to use to respond to input.2
IBM watsonx.ai - Provides access to IBM watsonx.ai® models for text generation.3
News Search - Pulls Google News content and produces a structured DataFrame containing each article’s title, link, publication date, and summary.4
arXiv - Searches arXiv.org for relevant papers and outputs the results in a DataFrame format.5
Lastly, select + New Custom Component at the bottom of the menu.
For ease of visualization, arrange your flow in the following manner.
2. Connect the Chat Input component to the “Input” field of the Agent component.
3. Connect the Chat Output component to the “Response” field of the Agent component.
4. In the Agent component, set the “Model Provider” to “Custom” from the dropdown. Depending on the Langflow version that you are using, you might see “Connect other models” instead. Either option is acceptable.
5. In the IBM watsonx.ai component, select the appropriate watsonx.ai API endpoint for your API credentials. Next, paste your watsonx.ai project ID and API key in the appropriate fields. Then, select the large language model name of your choice. In this tutorial, we can select
6. Enable Tools Mode by using the toggle for the arXiv, News Search and Custom Component. You will see this toggle appear in the header menu by clicking anywhere on each of these components. With this mode enabled, you can now connect these components to the “Tools” field of the Agent component. The arXiv and News Search components are configured and ready to be used. We can focus on configuring the other components now.
7. In the header menu of the Custom Component, select <> Code. Here, we can customize the component’s behavior by editing the Python code that defines it.6 As a simple example, we can create a tool that returns today’s date, otherwise inaccessible knowledge to an LLM. Replace the boilerplate code with the following:
Go ahead and save your changes. You should now see the component reflecting its new name, description and icon.
8. The number of tools you provide to your agent is up to you. However, remember not to overwhelm your agent with too many tools as it might hinder performance and accuracy. The last tool that we will enable is an MCP server. You can connect to any server of your choice. In this tutorial, we can connect to the Alpha Vantage MCP server.7 The official Alpha Vantage MCP server makes it easy for LLMs and agents to pull real-time and past stock data by using the Model Context Protocol. To connect to this server, open the “MCP Server” dropdown in your MCP Tools component and click + Add MCP Server. In the STDIO tab, provide any name to your server, for example, “av_mcp,” and paste the following command:
Nice work! Your flow is complete and should resemble the following screen capture.
To verify that the research pipeline is functioning as expected, open the Playground and chat with your newly built agent! Ask the agent questions that require an invocation of one of the connected tools. Some sample input values include:
You should see the agent invoke its available tools and produce the correct output. If you experience any issues at this stage, please return to your flow and ensure that your credentials are correct and that you have followed each of the steps.
One way to connect this flow to watsonx Orchestrate is as an MCP server. Click the Share dropdown in the upper-right corner and select “MCP Server.” Click into the “JSON” tab. You should see code similar to this example:
Copy the URL in your JSON snippet. Note that it will differ from the preceding example. Return to your terminal and paste your MCP server URL in place of the
Output:
In your browser, head over to watsonx Orchestrate and build a new agent from scratch. Enter any name and description for your agent. Once created, open the Toolset tab, click the Add tool button. From there, select to import tools from an MCP server. From the Select MCP server dropdown, select the server we imported, activate the tools by toggling the activation and close the window. Next, click Deploy. Once deployed, you can chat with your agent in the Preview chat window or in the chat interface found in the collapsed page menu.
Let’s ask our agent a query! For example, “Find 5 research papers on quantum computing.”
Awesome! The agentic chatbot is behaving as expected by not only outputting the correct response, but also invoking the correct arXiv tool. Feel free to experiment with different prompts.
With this approach, Code Engine is not required. This approach sets up a local development environment by using the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition SDK, a lightweight version of watsonx Orchestrate that functions as a local development server.
Before you start building locally with Langflow, install the Developer Edition of the wxO ADK. Note that this Developer Edition was not required for the first approach in this tutorial.
In your preferred IDE, set up your environment. Create a folder named
wxo-langflow-agent/ ├── .env ├── tools/ └── agents/
2. Open the terminal and activate a virtual environment. You can change
Activate the virtual environment with the following command and replace
MacOS/Linux:
Windows:
3. In the .env file, set the following environment variables. For more information, see the setup guide.
4. Run the following command to install the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition server. We do not need to install Langflow because it is included as part of the ADK Developer Edition. The
This command can run for several minutes if it is your first time activating a server.
Troubleshooting: If you installed watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition before ADK version 2.0 in the past and you experience errors for starting containers, run:
The tail-end of your output should resemble the following example.
Output:
The watsonx Orchestrate ADK defines environments as the watsonx Orchestrate instances you can connect to. Your environment will be a Developer Edition instance running on your laptop. You can use the
orchestrate env list
local
local
orchestrate env activate local
Output:
[INFO] - local tenant found
[INFO] - Environment 'local' is now active
Next, run this command to start the chat UI in your default browser.
orchestrate chat start
Output:
[INFO] - Chat UI Service started successfully.
[INFO] - Waiting for UI component to be initialized...
[INFO] - Opening chat interface at http://localhost:3000/chat-lite
The Langflow editor is available through the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition on port 7861, as seen in the previous output.
We can explore two options for importing Langflow flows to our local watsonx Orchestrate server:
a) Import the flow as a local MCP server.
b) Import the flow as JSON.
This step resembles step 7 in the first half of this tutorial with some minor changes.
Click the Share dropdown in the upper-right corner of your Langflow and select "MCP Server." Click into the "JSON" tab. You should see code similar to the following example:
{
"mcpServers": {
"lf-starter_project": {
"command": "uvx",
"args": [
"mcp-proxy",
"http://localhost:7861/api/v1/mcp/project/41c9434f-67bf-439e-8dac-b7bb09b1d1ca/sse"
]
}
}
}
Copy the URL in your JSON snippet. Note that it will differ from the preceding example. Return to your terminal and paste the following command by using your URL instead of the following example one. Unlike the command we ran when using IBM Cloud, here you must replace
localhost
host.docker.internal
orchestrate toolkits add \
--kind mcp \
--name langflow_research_mcp \
--description "LangFlow MCP Server" \
--command "uvx mcp-proxy http://host.docker.internal:7861/api/v1/mcp/project/41c9434f-67bf-439e-8dac-b7bb09b1d1ca/sse" \
--tools "*"
Output:
[INFO] - Successfully imported tool kit langflow_research_mcp
In the local instance of watsonx Orchestrate running on your browser, click "Create new agent" and enter a name and description for your new agent. Then, click the Create button.
4. In the Toolset tab, click the Add tool button. Select “local instance” to add our already imported MCP server, check the box corresponding to the imported MCP server and click Add to agent.
5. Start chatting!
As an alternative to importing flows as MCP servers, we can use the ADK to import flows as exported JSON files.
1. This approach works best for simple flows. For demonstrative purposes, let’s use this flow:
Export the flow to JSON by clicking the Share button and selecting Export. Enter any name and description for the tool/flow that you would like. The tool name must contain only alphanumeric characters and underscores and must not start with a number or underscore.
2. Add the newly exported JSON file to the
3. Run the following command to import your flow to watsonx Orchestrate.
4. After importing the Langflow flow as a tool, the next step is to connect it to an agent system. You could do this step by creating a new agent in the watsonx Orchestrate UI or by copying the following agent definition to a new
Now, import the simple agent by running:
5. Refresh the browser of the locally running watsonx Orchestrate chat UI to see our changes reflected. In the Agents dropdown menu, select the “ArXiv Agent,” and ask questions that would require the use of the arXiv tool!
Example prompt: “Find me 5 research papers on quantum computing.”
Output:
Great! The agent determined it was necessary to invoke the
This tutorial has equipped you with the essential skills to leverage Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate for constructing robust, scalable, and enterprise-ready agents. You learned how to import agentic LangFlow flows as MCP servers by using watsonx Orchestrate as a Software as a Service (SaaS) along with IBM Cloud. Also, you are now familiar with how to import basic LangFlow flows when using the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK) locally. By following the step-by-step instructions, you’ve learned to design, develop, and deploy agents that invoke custom and prebuilt tools to solve user queries. With Langflow’s intuitive visual interface, you created intricate workflows and watsonx Orchestrate has empowered you to manage and scale these agents efficiently. As a next step, apply the knowledge gained from this tutorial by working on a real-world use case. Choose a specific business problem or process within your organization that could benefit from automation and design a Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate-based solution to address it. This hands-on experience will solidify your understanding and help you identify areas for further improvement or exploration.
If you encounter issues or have questions, check the documentation. Most common issues are covered in the troubleshooting guide. You can also review GitHub issues to see if others have experienced similar problems.
