2. Connect the Chat Input component to the “Input” field of the Agent component.

3. Connect the Chat Output component to the “Response” field of the Agent component.

4. In the Agent component, set the “Model Provider” to “Custom” from the dropdown. Depending on the Langflow version that you are using, you might see “Connect other models” instead. Either option is acceptable.

5. In the IBM watsonx.ai component, select the appropriate watsonx.ai API endpoint for your API credentials. Next, paste your watsonx.ai project ID and API key in the appropriate fields. Then, select the large language model name of your choice. In this tutorial, we can select openai/gpt-oss-120b . Ensure that the component is set to “Language Model,” rather than “Model Response.” This setting is important because we want to use this model as the language model for our agent. Hence, we can now connect the IBM watsonx.ai component to the “Language Model” field of the Agent component.

Note: If you prefer to use global variables rather than pasting your API credentials directly, click your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen and select Settings. In the Global Variables section, add your WATSONX_PROJECT_ID and WATSONX_APIKEY for your watsonx.ai connection that you generated as a prerequisite to this tutorial. Once you head back into your flow, you should see a globe icon in the “watsonx.ai Project ID” and “API key” text fields. Click the icon and select the appropriate key from the dropdown.

6. Enable Tools Mode by using the toggle for the arXiv, News Search and Custom Component. You will see this toggle appear in the header menu by clicking anywhere on each of these components. With this mode enabled, you can now connect these components to the “Tools” field of the Agent component. The arXiv and News Search components are configured and ready to be used. We can focus on configuring the other components now.

7. In the header menu of the Custom Component, select <> Code. Here, we can customize the component’s behavior by editing the Python code that defines it.6 As a simple example, we can create a tool that returns today’s date, otherwise inaccessible knowledge to an LLM. Replace the boilerplate code with the following:

from langflow.custom.custom_component.component import Component

from langflow.io import MessageTextInput, Output

from langflow.schema.data import Data

from datetime import date



class CustomComponent(Component):

display_name = “Date”

description = “Returns today’s date.”

documentation: str = “https://docs.langflow.org/components-custom-components”

icon = “calendar-check”

name = “CustomDateComponent”



inputs = [] # No input needed



outputs = [

Output(display_name=”Today’s Date”, name=”output”, method=”build_output”),

]



def build_output(self) -> Data:

today = date.today()

data = Data(value=today)

self.status = data

return data

Go ahead and save your changes. You should now see the component reflecting its new name, description and icon.