To power these agents, we integrated the IBM® watsonx.ai® application programming interface (API) as a model backend. Leveraging an integration of watsonx.ai with Hugging Face, we configured the framework to use Llama-4-Maverick to generate a simple software solution. This example serves as a foundation for exploring ChatChain and other internal agent communication mechanisms that guide agent behavior and decision-making throughout the workflow.

By the end of this tutorial, you should have hands-on experience setting up and running ChatDev, and a clearer understanding of how agent communication protocols enable effective and reliable multiagent collaboration.

Collaborative AI: Artificial intelligence systems that are designed to work alongside humans or AI agents, often by using deep learning or other advanced techniques to enable cooperation, shared decision-making and joint problem-solving to achieve common goals.

Multiagent collaboration: Multiple autonomous agents that share information and coordinate to accomplish a shared objective. These agents can have varying levels of knowledge, capabilities and perspectives, and their collaboration often involves negotiation, planning and coordinated action.

Role-playing agents: AI agents that simulate specific roles or personas to interact and collaborate in a goal-driven manner. These roles can reflect real-world professions or characters, enabling more context-aware and purpose-driven interactions.

Agent communication protocols: Standards or frameworks that define how AI agents interact with one another by exchanging structured data messages. These protocols govern the format, semantics and rules of communication for agents coordinating within multiagent systems.