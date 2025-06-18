In this tutorial, we demonstrate how to build a collaborative AI system by using the ChatDev framework and explore its role-based agent communication structure, ChatChain. ChatDev uses AI agents with assigned roles to simulate a virtual software company. Each intelligent agent collaborates with others through structured communication, following a sequential workflow based on phases of the software development lifecycle.
To power these agents, we integrated the IBM® watsonx.ai® application programming interface (API) as a model backend. Leveraging an integration of watsonx.ai with Hugging Face, we configured the framework to use Llama-4-Maverick to generate a simple software solution. This example serves as a foundation for exploring ChatChain and other internal agent communication mechanisms that guide agent behavior and decision-making throughout the workflow.
By the end of this tutorial, you should have hands-on experience setting up and running ChatDev, and a clearer understanding of how agent communication protocols enable effective and reliable multiagent collaboration.
Collaborative AI: Artificial intelligence systems that are designed to work alongside humans or AI agents, often by using deep learning or other advanced techniques to enable cooperation, shared decision-making and joint problem-solving to achieve common goals.
Multiagent collaboration: Multiple autonomous agents that share information and coordinate to accomplish a shared objective. These agents can have varying levels of knowledge, capabilities and perspectives, and their collaboration often involves negotiation, planning and coordinated action.
Role-playing agents: AI agents that simulate specific roles or personas to interact and collaborate in a goal-driven manner. These roles can reflect real-world professions or characters, enabling more context-aware and purpose-driven interactions.
Agent communication protocols: Standards or frameworks that define how AI agents interact with one another by exchanging structured data messages. These protocols govern the format, semantics and rules of communication for agents coordinating within multiagent systems.
ChatDev is a role-based implementation of collaborative AI, where individual agents assume specialized roles to work toward a shared objective. This design reflects principles of collective intelligence—essentially effective collaboration—and positions ChatDev as a valuable resource for studying and advancing this field.
ChatDev is an open source multiagent framework developed by OpenBMB, a research-driven initiative focused on advancing AI tools and artificial general intelligence (AGI). The framework uses the software development process as a practical domain for studying collaborative AI agents. Each agent is powered by a large language model (LLM) and prompted to take on specific roles such as CEO, CTO, Designer, Tester and Programmer.1
Starting from a short, descriptive user input, these agents collaborate to iteratively design, implement and test a complete software project. Each agent is implemented as a Python class that communicates sequentially by using structured natural language prompts. These prompts follow predefined templates that include the agent’s role, task-specific instructions and relevant context from earlier interactions. This templating strategy helps ensure continuity and coherence by embedding role identity and shared memory within the prompt itself.
ChatDev’s team of specialized agents works together to generate a simple software solution from a one-line user input describing their idea.
User input: ‘Build a to-do list app’ → CEO delegates to CTO → CTO assigns to Developer → Developer writes code → Tester validates
Agent interactions are orchestrated by ChatChain, the custom coordination logic within the ChatDev framework. Communication between agents happens through a multiturn dialog, or message-passing system, where agents sequentially exchange structured JSON messages. These messages represent outputs and context updates and act as a shared memory buffer, allowing agents to build on each other’s outputs across development phases.
This architecture enables consistent communication and context-aware collaboration by blending natural and programming languages to complete the project end-to-end. The process relies on coordinated multiagent communication, with internal mechanisms acting as protocols to orchestrate effective AI agent communication to complete each phase.
Users can monitor and review the agentic workflow by using ChatDev’s Visualizer tool, a Flask-based web interface that supports both post-run analysis and real-time monitoring. The Visualizer provides several modes, such as a Log Viewer to inspect real-time agent interactions, a Replay Viewer to visualize saved multiagent conversation logs and a ChatChain Viewer to examine the task coordination flow. This interactive interface enables users to debug, experiment with and study multiagent collaboration through a structured environment through a local browser.
This tutorial uses a customized version of ChatDev adapted specifically for the IBM watsonx.ai API. While the core ChatDev supports multiple model providers, this version was modified by using a pragmatic, “vibecoding” approach, making it functional but not exhaustively tested across all scenarios.
Key adaptations include:
Wrapping the IBM watsonx.ai API to conform to ChatDev’s expected LLM interface.
Adjusting prompt templates to work with IBM watsonx.ai API’s token and formatting requirements
Modifying model selection logic to support IBM watsonx.ai as a model backend option.
This implementation demonstrates how ChatDev can be extended to support alternative LLM providers. Other model providers (for example, OpenAI, Ollama) have not been tested with this customized version of ChatDev and would require code-level adjustments.
As with many generative AI workflows, output can vary between runs. While the agents generally produce coherent, well-structured code and documentation, the resulting applications might require manual refinement to become fully functional. Factors like prompt design, task complexity and the inherent variability of LLM responses all contribute to this unpredictability.
This tutorial serves as a hands-on introduction to collaborative multiagent systems, focusing on how agents communicate and coordinate within ChatDev. It is not intended as a production-ready solution, but rather a foundation for learning, experimentation and exploring LLM-driven agent collaboration. We’re grateful to the researchers behind ChatDev for open-sourcing their work, making this kind of exploration possible.
While ChatDev is designed to be cross-platform, users might encounter platform-specific issues during setup or execution. For example, PowerShell on Windows might require adjustments to shell commands intended for Unix-based systems. Variations in OS, Python versions and CPU architectures can also affect performance or behavior. To help ensure smooth setup and usability, users should consult the official ChatDev documentation and installation guides for troubleshooting and environment-specific instructions.
With that in mind, let’s begin by setting up the environment to run the application. You can follow these steps in the markdown file within the project folder on GitHub or by following along here.
From the tutorial’s project directory, create a virtual environment by using Python 3.11:
This installs the project dependencies.
The variable is set for the current terminal session (closing the terminal will reset them).
Although this tutorial uses IBM watsonx.ai as the model backend, ChatDev’s underlying framework was originally designed to support multiple LLM providers, including a default, OpenAI. Some parts of the codebase (for example, model selection logic or shared interfaces) still reference the
You can optionally run ChatDev’s Visualizer, a Flask-based GUI that allows you to inspect agent logs in real-time, explore the ChatChain workflow or replay-saved agent dialogs. This tool is useful for debugging, monitoring or studying agent interactions but it is not required to run ChatDev’s core multiagent workflow.
To launch the Visualizer, first install Flask:
Then, run the app:
Once running, open a browser and go to: https://127.0.0.1:8000/
Note: This tutorial uses a version of ChatDev that is preconfigured to use the IBM watsonx.ai API as the model backend. No additional setup or changes to the model configuration is required for the tutorial to function correctly. While customizable, modifying LLM configurations can result in incomplete, incorrect and varied outputs.
ChatDev is built on top of the CAMEL framework (capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk), which manages agent roles, tasks and interactions with language models. The original implementation uses the OpenAI API as a model backend to interface with ChatGPT models such as GPT-4 and uses GPT-3.5-turbo by default. The open-source project is also designed to support multiple LLM providers models through a unified model interface.
Skip this step if you plan to use the default IBM watsonx.ai configuration. For experimentation, model type, parameters and token limits can be adjusted to work with the IBM watsonx.ai API.
To experiment with different model types, update the
The model parameters can be configured within
The token limit for the model can be configured in the
This step runs the core ChatDev workflow. When you run this script, the agents will simulate a collaborative software development process based on your input. The generated code, documentation and related artifacts will be saved in the WareHouse directory of the project. You can inspect logs or replay conversations by using the Visualizer.
The script takes the following arguments:
Example script:
Note: Although ChatDev’s architecture is extensible, this tutorial version only works reliably with
The final software product is saved in the
A typical output might look something like this:
Output can vary between runs due to the probabilistic nature of generative AI tools.
This directory contains a complete software project generated by AI agents. Alongside the application code and documentation, you’ll find configuration files defining:
Agent roles (RoleConfig.json)
Development phases (PhaseConfig.json)
Agent workflow (ChatChainConfig.json)
A dialog log that can be replated in ChatDev’s Visualizer
To run the app, follow the instructions in the
Agent interoperability refers to the ability of autonomous agents to understand, communicate and collaborate effectively by using a shared protocol or standard. This capability is essential for scaling agentic AI systems across tasks, integrating large datasets and solving complex problems cooperatively.
Multiagent systems often use agent communication protocols (ACPs), which provide standards for agent to agent communication bu using internal communication mechanisms like agent communication languages (ACLs), such as KQML or FIPA-ACL. These define standard “communicative acts” (for example, inform, request, query) to enable structured dialogue and coordination in dynamic environments.
ChatDev, however, takes a different approach. It achieves agent interoperability through ChatChain, a communication mechanism that structures the agent coordination workflow. ChatChain manages a turn-based, synchronous flow of information between agents throughout all stages of the software development process. While not based on formal ACLs, ChatChain facilitates a protocol-like exchange by using LLM-optimized conventions.
ChatDev’s agent communication relies on:
Prompt templating: At the start of each phase, the participating agents each receive a prompt structured with its role, current task and relevant conversation history. ChatDev uses an inception prompting to embed this information directly into the prompt, helping maintain coherence and goal alignment across interactions.
Structured message formats: Agents communicate through structured JSON messages that encode outputs and context updates. This enables consistent data exchange and traceability throughout the workflow.
Role conditioning: Each agent is initialized with a prompt that reinforces its assigned role, including responsibilities, goals and behavioral expectations—a key strategy in communicative dehallucination.
Together, these mechanisms form a lightweight, scalable communication framework that allows ChatDev to collaboratively generate software from a single user prompt. This illustrates how structured LLM-based collaboration can stimulate traditional multiagent workflows.
ChatChain is the core communication mechanism in ChatDev, orchestrating the sequence of agent interactions throughout the software development workflow. It structures collaboration into an iterative, chain-like process composed of distinct phases, each with specific goals and communication patterns.
During each phase, ChatChain initiates a dual-agent dialog between two role-specific agents (for example, CEO and CTO, Programmer and Reviewer). One typically acts as the instructor, the other an assistant. These structured, multiturn exchanges streamline collaborative decision-making while preserving clarity in clearly defined roles and responsibilities. Prompts for each phase embed task instructions, role identity and relevant context to guide the interaction.
ChatDev’s overall workflow follows a modified waterfall model, a traditional software engineering methodology that breaks up tasks into three sequential phases: design, coding and testing. The coding and testing phases are further divided into subtasks to reflect an iterative development process.
By default, ChatChain divides the workflow into the following ordered, automated steps:
Demand analysis: Define the application’s structure and key components.
Language selection: Decide what programming language to use to build and run the software.
Coding: Agents write the code to build the application.
CodeCompleteAll: Complete the code including missing functions or classes.
CodeReview: Review and modify the code for functionality.
Test: Run the software and modify the code based on the test report.
EnvironmentDoc: Document the environment.
Manual: Document and write a manual for the application.
Each phase is defined by a configuration object specifying attributes that define its behavior and properties. For example, the
To guide proper communication between agents, ChatDev uses inception prompting as an agent initialization strategy before each subtask round. Inception prompting is a prompt engineering technique that can be used to embed roles, goals and responsibilities for effective agent communication.
Let’s look at an example of how inception prompting guides two agents to start, sustain and conclude a subtask.
Before each subtask, each agent receives prompts as parameters that define role-specific instructions, characteristics, responsibilities and goals. Two examples include
Here are the system role prompts based on agent roles for the instructor and assistant agent in the LanguageChoose phase:
These two prompts initialize the desired agent behavior by describing their role, expertise and responsibilities. The prompt strategy also guides the behavior and responses of the respective roles during the interactions by giving tailored instructions on how to complete the assigned task.
Agent communication is effectively guided by careful prompts to help ensure that both roles have clear expectations and can collaborate effectively.
To address potential coding hallucinations (code generation that is incomplete or incorrect) ChatDev uses a communication pattern called communicative dehallucination. This pattern is essential to structure the conversation during the code review process.
The code review process involves two phases,
In this example, the Code Review agent detects an error in the Programmer agent’s output and communicates it, along with a suggestion to correct the issue in the source code. The Programmer agent then corrects its original output based on that feedback.
Here is part of the Code Review agent’s output during an iteration of the
The Programmer agent responds with the corrected code during the next
The Code Reviewer and Programmer either continue refining the code for up to 10 iterations or until consensus is reached after two consecutive, identical modification phases.
The communication dehallucination pattern helps ensure that the final code is accurate, complete and aligned with the intended requirements through iterative refinement, while also facilitating the effective completion of subtasks.
In this tutorial, we explored how ChatDev enables collaborative AI by simulating a virtual software company composed of role-based AI agents. Using the IBM watsonx.ai API as the model backend, ChatDev guides agents through the software development lifecycle by using structured communication in both natural and programming languages.
Although ChatDev doesn’t use a formal agent communication protocol, it achieves agent interoperability from the LLM’s natural abilities with agent communication techniques like ChatChain, inception prompting and communicative dehallucination. This highlights the importance of orchestrating effective agent communication for successful collaboration and improve output quality.
With built-in visualization tools for monitoring and replaying agent interactions, ChatDev provides a powerful platform for studying multiagent workflows and the dynamics of LLM-driven teamwork. It demonstrates the real-world potential of collaborative AI in software creation and beyond.
