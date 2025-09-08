AI agents in finance

Unlike traditional AI or finance automation, AI agents operate with a degree of autonomy—or “agency.” They can perceive data, reason about it and take context-sensitive actions. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.1

Traditional AI responds to predefined inputs based on past data. Generative AI creates new content (outputs) by learning patterns from historical information—but still relies on human intervention, such as prompts, for every step.

AI agents go further: they can act independently, learn and adapt in real time, and coordinate with other agents to make decisions and continuously improve, much like humans. By 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from zero percent in 2024, according to Gartner.1



Agentic AI systems combine large language models (LLMs), machine learning and generative AI to perform complex tasks. Unlike standalone LLMs that just generate responses based on their training data, AI agents can connect to external tools and data sources, retrieve real-time information and carry out actions. They plan, adapt and learn from past interactions, making them useful for real-world tasks such as automating IT processes, generating code, or, in the financial sector, supporting financial analysis.