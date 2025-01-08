What is finance automation?

Finance automation is the use of technology to streamline many financial tasks and produce more efficient finance team members.

Finance departments are under pressure to deliver value efficiently. Using automation technologies frees up the finance teams to focus on more important business decisions.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation creates even more powerful workflows supercharging decision-making around financial processes. It saves finance teams extra time and enables them to make smarter decisions and meet their business needs.

CFOs and other finance leaders need to work directly with the rest of the C-suite and IT teams on their overarching digital transformation initiatives. The goal is to develop the right strategy for their automation needs, incorporating finance automation software to achieve their goals. Implementing financial automation helps them manage resources and avoid unnecessary manual work.

For example, the IBM® teams of transactional pricers around the world process about 100,000 subscription, renewal or upgrade offers per year, interacting with each subscriber four times on average. Automating several components of pricing decisions, such as data gathering, calculations and data entry, eliminated 35,000 human hours a year. Most importantly, this project reduced average bid cycle time by 75%.

In reality, there are many repetitive tasks that machines can do without needing human intervention. Every organization is different, so it requires an automation strategy to decide which manual processes require humans and which can be handled by automation solutions.