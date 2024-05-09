Home Business automation Sterling B2B Integration Suite Transformation Extender IBM Sterling Transformation Extender

IBM® Sterling Transformation Extender enables your organization to integrate industry-based customer, supplier and business partner transactions across the enterprise. It helps automate complex transformation and validation of data between a range of different formats and standards. Data can be transformed either on premises or in the cloud. Additional available advanced transformation support provides metadata for mapping, compliance checking and related processing functions for specific industries — including finance, healthcare and supply chain. 

Sterling Transformation Extender supports hybrid cloud deployment through certified containers. The portfolio also includes capabilities to help meet ISO 20022 requirements.
Benefits of IBM Sterling Transformation Extender
Industry standards, structured or unstructured data and custom formats.

On premises and hybrid, private or public cloud.

With a robust user experience and RESTful APIs.
Features
Any-to-any data transformation

ITX is a modular and comprehensive solution based on industry standards. You can transform any structured or unstructured data without coding at enterprise scale.
Improve time-to-value with a modern user experience

Robust user experience (UX) for efficient data mapping right from your web browser. Seamless user interaction with your choice of browsers provides easier and faster data mapping.
Engage and transform data residing in the cloud

Transform your data on cloud platforms. Engage data where it resides, whether on premises or in the cloud with an array of adapters. Cloud adapter support includes AWS, MongoDB, HDFS and Kafka.
Seamless interaction with cloud-standard APIs

Efficient, structured interaction for your users and systems with RESTful APIs. Quickly connect to applications and back-end systems.
Deploy maps directly from the UX with RESTful APIs.
Reduce management time and costs with Docker containers

Deploy ITX in Docker containers to significantly reduce overall cost of ownership. Reduce installation and maintenance time, both on premises and across cloud endpoints.
Maintain mandated standards with ITX industry specific packs

Industry packs are available supporting regulations and standards specific to the chosen industry. The Financial Service pack meets key requirements, including support for SWIFT and NACHA. The Healthcare pack addresses HIPAA and HL7 requirements. While the Supply Chain pack addresses key standards such as X.12 and EDIFACT.
Certified containers

IBM Certified Containers for Sterling Transformation Extender are enterprise-grade, security-rich product editions with integrated common software services for consistent deployment life-cycle management — including easy install and configure options, management of upgrades and roll-back, scalability, and security.
Getting all of that data to all the right places, to our clients and customers in the right format, was becoming unmanageable. Thanks to IBM, this is no longer a challenge for us. Ellen Agostino Application Service Manager PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Read the case study Because Sterling Transformation Extender can handle the complexity of different data formats, we can be really confident that what we quote to the customer is what we’re going to deliver on. Olly Cruickshank Director of Product Management and Development DHL International GmbH Read the case study

