Automates complex transformation and validation of data between various formats and standards
IBM® Sterling Transformation Extender enables your organization to integrate industry-based customer, supplier and business partner transactions across the enterprise. It helps automate complex transformation and validation of data between a range of different formats and standards. Data can be transformed either on premises or in the cloud. Additional available advanced transformation support provides metadata for mapping, compliance checking and related processing functions for specific industries — including finance, healthcare and supply chain.
Sterling Transformation Extender supports hybrid cloud deployment through certified containers. The portfolio also includes capabilities to help meet ISO 20022 requirements.
Industry standards, structured or unstructured data and custom formats.
On premises and hybrid, private or public cloud.
With a robust user experience and RESTful APIs.
ITX is a modular and comprehensive solution based on industry standards. You can transform any structured or unstructured data without coding at enterprise scale.
Robust user experience (UX) for efficient data mapping right from your web browser. Seamless user interaction with your choice of browsers provides easier and faster data mapping.
Transform your data on cloud platforms. Engage data where it resides, whether on premises or in the cloud with an array of adapters. Cloud adapter support includes AWS, MongoDB, HDFS and Kafka.
Efficient, structured interaction for your users and systems with RESTful APIs. Quickly connect to applications and back-end systems.
Deploy maps directly from the UX with RESTful APIs.
Deploy ITX in Docker containers to significantly reduce overall cost of ownership. Reduce installation and maintenance time, both on premises and across cloud endpoints.
Industry packs are available supporting regulations and standards specific to the chosen industry. The Financial Service pack meets key requirements, including support for SWIFT and NACHA. The Healthcare pack addresses HIPAA and HL7 requirements. While the Supply Chain pack addresses key standards such as X.12 and EDIFACT.
IBM Certified Containers for Sterling Transformation Extender are enterprise-grade, security-rich product editions with integrated common software services for consistent deployment life-cycle management — including easy install and configure options, management of upgrades and roll-back, scalability, and security.