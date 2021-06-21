Many organizations struggle to keep up with the volume and diversity of new customers and suppliers they do business with. IBM Sterling solutions and offerings provide proven reliable connectivity, end-to-end visibility, real-time insights to turn potential disruptions into opportunities for customer engagement, growth, and profit.
Sterling emphasizes connectivity through a wide range of standards and protocols, facilitating data translation and validation. Prioritizing visibility by providing end-to-end data insights at document, transaction, and business levels, and it supports efficient partner management with rapid onboarding. Additionally, the family of solutions enables actionable workflows, allowing users to refine, improve, or reinvent supply chain processes, identify and resolve issues faster, and operationalize sustainability goals by improving transparency and demonstrating progress against sustainability commitments.
Wide range of standards and protocols, data translation and validation.
End-to-end data insight at document, transaction, and business levels.
Rapid onboarding and efficient management of customers and partners.
Refine, improve or reinvent supply chain process flows. Identify, prioritize and resolve issues faster using business rules, work queues, and workflows
Provide goods-specific transparency across multiple supply chain partners, enabling analytics by company, location, product movement and condition.
Improve supply chain resiliency and transparency while demonstrating meaningful progress against public sustainability commitments.
Move over 1 million files per day with IBM Sterling Secure File Transfer, the worlds most used file transfer platform. Share documents and files of any type in a secure, reliable, and timely way.
Workflow orchestration that accompanies the exchange of data, including data transformation into variety of B2B standards and protocols with validation.
Deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform.
Apply the power of AI and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
Discover how secure customer connections yield a 383% ROI, whether through MFT, EDI, or API integration.
To meet customer demand, retailers must understand what inventory is available to promise and must be able to deliver on that promise.