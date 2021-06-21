Many organizations struggle to keep up with the volume and diversity of new customers and suppliers they do business with. IBM Sterling solutions and offerings provide proven reliable connectivity, end-to-end visibility, real-time insights to turn potential disruptions into opportunities for customer engagement, growth, and profit.

Sterling emphasizes connectivity through a wide range of standards and protocols, facilitating data translation and validation. Prioritizing visibility by providing end-to-end data insights at document, transaction, and business levels, and it supports efficient partner management with rapid onboarding. Additionally, the family of solutions enables actionable workflows, allowing users to refine, improve, or reinvent supply chain processes, identify and resolve issues faster, and operationalize sustainability goals by improving transparency and demonstrating progress against sustainability commitments.