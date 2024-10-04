File transfer is an integral part of how businesses interact with
customers, and partners. Increasingly the market is seeing a shift
away from traditional protocols—such as FTP, HTTP, SFTP—to more
modern, secure, governed file transfer solutions to improve the
reliability, security and speed of transfers.
Be the partner everyone wants to work with. Your trading partners
need only standard file transfer tools, such as a web browser, to
exchange files with you. That means you can add new customers and
suppliers quickly
Files are encrypted for security. And, because the software provides file
acceleration out of the box, it’s suitable for handling files of any size
including large file transfers over long distances. Built on the proven
IBM webMethods Integration Server
IBM® Sterling Secure File Transfer provides a unified file transfer platform so you can share and track mission-critical information
movement within your enterprise and across your trading partner network with peace of mind. Gain the benefit of the most trusted
managed file transfer solution. Available for secure on-Premises or Hybrid Cloud Containerized software deployments. Available secure On-premises, or hybrid cloud containerized software deployments.
Broad, flexible managed file transfer offering. IBM webMethods MFT is part of IBM webMethods iPaaS—which provides integration, API management, B2B and MFT capabilities within the same platform. WebMethods MFT provides an easy-to-use web interface that is accessible from any browser and supports team collaboration on file transfers. Flexible deployment includes on-premises, in the cloud environment of your choosing, or as SaaS.
IBM Aspera® provides a high- speed data transfer solution that moves large files or datasets quickly and securely, regardless of network conditions. It maximizes transfer speeds (up to 100x faster) using proprietary FASP® technology and scales effortlessly with no limits on data size or volume. Flexible deployment options are available as self-managed software, SaaS, or a hybrid model.
IBM file management will deliver—guaranteed. Automatically resumes interrupted file transfers from where they left off insuring successful delivery and eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Monitoring and configuration management provide visibility into all file transfers.
IBM Managed file transfer solutions are kept up to date to meet the modern security requirements for even the most regulated of industries.
Use MFT to trigger actions based on events, as well as invoke services and APIs as postprocessing actions. This allows you to create sophisticated responses, so no deadlines are missed.
IBM managed file transfer solutions can be deployed on-premesis, or in a hybrid cloud deployments into the cloud environment of your choosing.
Organizations can automate data transfers based on action configurations, and user settings. This automation streamlines workflows and reduces manual intervention, increasing efficiency and reducing errors.